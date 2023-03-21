In a world where shopping is part of our daily routines, the constant and ever-evolving need for the next big thing is a big ask for any brand.

The beauty industry is a great example of an industry where innovation is the name of the game. Creating a product that is not only high-end but convenient for the average buyer is a necessity for longevity. Dip nail brand Nailboo knows how to make a product that stands the test of time — in fact, a collection of products.

Their mission is simple: to create salon-grade nail products available in easy-to-use at-home kits.

It’s no secret that DIY is a hot commodity when it comes to beauty – the more convenient and affordable the experience, the more likely it is to succeed. In the world of beauty, the price tag plays a big part in whether or not to opt-in to something.

High-end facials, laser hair removal, professional lash extensions and salon-quality nails are but a few of the services you have to pay top dollar for to receive on a top-tier level. Nailboo knows it doesn’t have to be that way, offering a high-quality, salon-quality experience and putting it directly into the consumer’s hands.

Now luxurious nails are available at your kitchen table for a fraction of the salon price and all of the benefits. If you’re searching for an affordable, quality nail kit that won’t break the bank or shred your wallet, Nailboo may just be the secret savior you never knew you needed.

Look Out for Nailboo

Nailboo took the scene by storm back in 2020 as a flagship brand under the beauty and wellness company, Underlining. Based out of Miami, Florida, Underlining Co-Founder and CEO Razvan Romanescu has been overjoyed to see the support and expansion of Nailboo since its launch.

“We are thrilled to start 2023 with an official launch in Walmart and bring Nailboo to the masses by partnering with such a premium retailer. Our goal is to provide unparalleled product quality, customer experience and salon quality nails for a fraction of the cost to the masses. We look forward to expanding our retail footprint and bringing a wave of Gen-Z & Millennial shoppers to Walmart and become the leading nail brand in North America”. – RAZVAN ROMANESCU

Nailboo

Just 60 days post-launch, Nailboo skyrocketed to the #2 spot in dip kits on the massive site of Amazon, propelling this baby brand into stardom before they could even blink. They’re set to be the fastest-growing nail brand on the continent, but their fervor for success doesn’t stop there.

Nailboo is determined to be the top name in nails, and it wants us to know it. They aren’t just a half-baked regurgitation of the plastic nails you find in the dregs of every department store’s beauty section.

Nailboo is a rapidly expanding, full-blown nail company ready to take the world by storm, so you can either ride their wave or move out of the way.

What’s in the Bag?

Despite being branded as the place to get dip nail kits, Nailboo offers so much more than one stellar product. With vegan-friendly and cruelty-free labels on their entire market, everything from press-on nails to gel polish makes them a contender in the retail world and on-site.

With this plethora of products, it’s no wonder their rising through the ranks of the beauty industry as rapidly as they are. Take a look for yourself at everything Nailboo has to offer.

Dip, Dip, Hooray!

The peace de resistance at Nailboo is their Dip Powder Kit. This little bundle of joy offers you everything you could need for a proper at-home pamper sesh and then some. With a multitude of dip powders in your choice of colors, Build Powder, the Powder Brush, Four-Way File, Cuticle Tool and the Essential Liquids, there’s no end to the manicure fun you’ll be able to have.

Nailboo estimates that each manicure with a kit like this runs about $2 on average versus the normal $50+ manicures you’d be paying for at a salon. Nailboo’s dip powder can be applied completely UV lamp-free and will last you up to 6 weeks of chip-free style.

Upgrade your nail game with Nailboo’s Dip Powder Kit.

Hit the Nail on the Head

Nailboo doesn’t just stop at dip powder. If you thought an all-in-one dip kit was convenient, get this — Nailboo offers Max Gloss Nail Polish, their answer to the gel manicure without the fuss. With this patented formula, you’ll be able to achieve a manicure identical to a salon gel mani without any need for the UV lamp and added curing times. We’d never heard of such an easy process before Nailboo.

Fast drying times, 21 free (no toxins or chemicals), and gel-like finish all in one simple bottle of polish. And the dried polish will remain just strong and flexible enough to avoid chipping and damage. It’s just like real gel — only better.

Test out the incredible Max Gloss Nail Polish … if you dare.

Press and Go

If you thought the fun was over, this party just keeps on going. Nailboo also specializes in quality press-on nails for all you nail lovers out that love the look of custom nail extensions but hate salon trips or painting them yourself.

In every set of Nailboo’s one-of-a-kind nail sets, you’ll get 24 nails, glue, a cuticle tool, a nail file and a prep pad for your all-in-one fun. You can choose between a wide array of colors and styles you can’t find anywhere else and all with ultimate flex-comfort and durable quality.

You haven’t even heard the best part yet. Nailboo’s press-on nails are 100% reusable. Yep, you heard us right. With a simple soak in some water and gentle removal, you can save your luxurious look for your next night on the town. What could be better than that?

Get yourself your first set of Press-On glam today!

Extra! Extra! Read All About It

The deals aren’t done quite yet. Nailboo’s product line goes beyond polish, dip and press-on into the world of skincare and nailcare to keep your extremities looking and feeling just as good as your nails themselves.

With innovations such as Cuticle Milk — a nourishing cuticle formula made with shea butter and chamomile extract — and Dream Hands and Dream Feet moisturizing masks, you’ll have your spa day bursting at the seams with high-quality luxury.

And as a cherry on top, Nailboo can provide you with all your manicure tool essentials as well. The ProFile and Buffer Duo, and Pro Tool Trio, both offering pro-quality textures and use for any and all manicure needs, are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what is available to you.

Pro Soak to easily remove your latest mani whenever needed, false tips, Brush Saver for eliminating the need for the brush after your manicure, and the Essential Liquids Bundle are also included in this never-ending pool of incredible products.

Sift through their Essentials and Skin & Nail Care for yourself and see how right we are.

And if you thought that was the end of Nailboo’s extent, you thought wrong.

The Future of Nailboo

So what’s next for this dynamite flagship of a brand? Well, they are certainly far from done. You can already find Nailboo products on retail shelves in places like CVS, Walmart and the famous Sally’s Beauty, but this brand has future plans to expand to international retailers as well.

While Nailboo ships internationally already, that expansion is sure to knock them a few pegs on the totem pole in further pursuit of reaching the top spot. We’d wager that soon rather than later, you’ll start seeing Nailboo®s name pop up a lot more frequently than you did before.

And if this is your first time, we’d recommend jumping on the train before it gets too far from the station.

Moving and Shaking

Nailboo is a somewhat new brand to the beauty world, but it’s a strong and grounded brand in its own right that sets the standard in many regards for the DIY movement in beauty products. Their mission is simple and achievable, and their innovation is as endless as their pursuit of the next horizon seems to be.

If you’re looking to try something new or switch up your old routine, Nailboo® is a strong contender for your next go-to spot for at-home manicures. With all the options on the market, it can be overwhelming sometimes to pick and choose the best route.

Maybe you’ve been frozen for a while trying to decide what’s worth your time and money. Let us assure you that Nailboo’s quality and standard are well worth both.

But don’t just take our word for it — try Nailboo for yourself, today!