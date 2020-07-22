Looking for a new series to binge-watch on Netflix? Look no further than Skin Decision: Before and After. “It’s educational — not just a makeover show,” star Nurse Jamie exclusively tells Life & Style.

“It’s more of a transformational show. It’s also the first medical makeover from a female perspective,” the Los Angeles-based celebrity skin expert continues. “I have to give props to Netflix for this.”

For the series, Nurse Jamie, who has her own skincare line, teamed up with top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian to tackle more invasive procedures such as excess skin removal. While many of the clients on Skin Decision undergo plastic surgery, others work strictly with Nurse Jamie for dermatological reasons.

Season 1 of Skin Decision: Before and After has eight episodes, each running a little under an hour long. The official description for episode 1, “These Scars Do Not Define Me,” reads: “Katrina hopes to begin healing from a shocking tragedy by erasing the reminders. Sanaz seeks help for confidence-wrecking acne scars.”

Courtesy of Netflix

“The stories are so inspiring and uplifting,” Nurse Jamie assures. “Sometimes it’s not a laser or a surgery. Like everything, you have to put in the work — i.e. diet and exercise.”

As for how you can apply the lessons learned on Skin Decision: Before and After in real life? Nurse Jamie has a go-to beauty mantra. “It is better to maintain than to reclaim and always try to be preventative,” she says. “So I assess and educate patients of all ages and give them a framework on how to help maintain their best assets and keep their skin condition in tip-top shape for as long as possible.”

To date, celebrities like Jessica Alba, Ashley Tisdale, Lisa Rinna, Hilary Duff, Jonathan Van Ness, Madelaine Petsch, Lea Michele and Reese Witherspoon routinely use Nurse Jackie’s products.

“I tell clients to think of the rules of eating that are good for your body; most apply to your skin as well,” continues Nurse Jackie. “It is the largest organ of the body so treat it like one. Be consistent with taking off makeup nightly. Use a hypoallergenic and antibacterial surface to cleanse your skin. Exfoliate regularly, manually or with a tool, but gently and consistently.”

Skin Decision: Before and After is streaming on Netflix now.