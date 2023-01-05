All the New Reality TV Shows of 2023: How to Watch Celebrity Competitions, Crime Docuseries, More

There are several new reality TV shows coming out in 2023, from celebrity competition stories to true crime docuseries.

One of the earliest shows to debut in the year was Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which includes a star-studded cast of television personalities, actors, music artists and other public figures. Among the most recognizable faces are Zoey 101’s Jamie Lynn Spears, Jon & Kate Plus 8’s Kate Gosselin and former Spice Girl Melanie “Mel B” Brown.

During the series’ January 4 premiere, viewers watched the celebrities experience strenuous exercises, one of which resulted in Kate being sent home in an ambulance and being given a neck brace.

The recruits had to accomplish a head-first dive from a helicopter into the ocean. However, Kate accidentally fell into the water in a seated position as her anxiety got the best of her before she made the jump.

“My main goal is to walk away proud of myself because this is not for the faint of heart,” she said during a confessional.

Shortly after the season 1 premiere aired, Kate told People how “pissed” she felt that she was “out and it was done before it even started.”

Another highly anticipated series is Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) and husband Cole DeBoer’s Down Home Fab, which is scheduled to premiere on HGTV on Monday, January 16, at 10 p.m. ET.

“Chelsea and Cole’s passion for design flourished when they began building their dream home in April of 2020 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota — which eventually inspired Chelsea to launch a line of housewares called Aubree Says,” the show’s synopsis reads. “While Chelsea led a majority of the creative and design, Cole executed the physical work. After completing their home, Chelsea and Cole realized they could continue their passion of building and designing while helping other couples do the same.”

The series will focus on the duo inspiring other “couples who are willing to take a risk and appreciate the process of building something special from the ground up.”

Another HGTV-based series is also in our midst this year. Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall’s new series, Christina In the Country, premieres on Thursday, January 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

“My new favorite project EVER,” the Christina on the Coast star wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “I have fallen in love with Tennessee, and it truly has become our home away from home. We’re enjoying all the perks of living in the country — the privacy, clean air, nature and clear night sky. And having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true.”

Scroll through the gallery to see all the new reality TV shows of 2023 and how to watch them!