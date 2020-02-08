Look at these ladies! Pregnant twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella were spotted showing off their baby bumps for the first time on the red carpet at Boss Babes & CEOs With Nikki and Brie Bella at WWD Magic Social House 2020 Magic Show in Las Vegas on February 7. Needless to say, the Total Bellas babes looked thrilled to be there (and preggo) together.

The 36-year-olds opted for totally contrasting looks while cradling their bumps on the carpet. Then, the gals made their way into a panel discussion where they laughed and looked adoringly at one another throughout the event.

It’s no surprise to see these two loving sisters enjoying the early days of pregnancy together. In fact, they’re already planning the next steps of this milestone period in their lives — like a twin gender reveal for their bundles of joy.

“Now comes the fun part, there’s already buzz that they want to do a twin gender reveal,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively. “Daniel [Bryan], and Nikki’s fiancé, Artem [Chigvintsev], who were just as shocked about the baby news as they were, are on board for a group baby reveal too. I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic. Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves.”

It’s clear these two siblings are really loving this happy accident. “Nikki and Brie couldn’t have asked for a better baby surprise,” the source added. “It wasn’t like they planned on getting pregnant so close together. They still can’t believe it, but they absolutely love sharing this experience.”

The sisters announced the unplanned coincidence on January 29. “@thebriebella, this life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do LOL,” Nikki wrote on Instagram at the time. “And even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Nikki and Brie showing off their baby bumps!