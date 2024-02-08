Christian McCaffrey made sure fiancée Olivia Culpo and mom Lisa McCaffrey’s Super Bowl suite debate reached the endzone. The former Miss Universe attempted to pay for her mother-in-law to watch the 2024 Super Bowl in a pricy private suite, but Christian put a “nix” on the offer.

“[Olivia] tried to [buy a suite], but I will not let anybody pay to watch me play,” the San Francisco 49ers running back, 27, told ExtraTV on Tuesday, February 6.

Lisa gushed over her son making it to the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs during the February 1 episode of the “Your Mom” podcast. However, she revealed that she wouldn’t be watching from the top view inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there. Nor moneybags Olivia,” the family matriarch said.

Clips of the interview made it on the NFL WAG’s radar the following day, which she deemed as “fake news” via Instagram Stories. Olivia doubled down on her response, writing, “Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite.”

Christian and Olivia, 31, who got engaged in April 2023, may be a high-profile couple, but they like to stick to their roots in their everyday lives. The pair is set to tie the knot soon and Olivia exclusively told Life & Style that they “made a pact” to “keep a level head” during the wedding planning process.

“We [decided] to remember that the goal of this event is to celebrate love and that love comes first and all the optics and all the things outside of that are secondary. So, we’re just making it about celebrating our love. And honestly, when you frame it as that, there’s less pressure to make everything perfect for the event,” the influencer explained in October 2023.

Courtesy of Oliver Sprinkles/Instagram

The gorgeous couple are keeping their big day traditional and they will say their “I Do’s” in a church, per Christian’s request.

“I don’t want him to have a first look. I want the first look to be walking down the aisle, which I feel like these days is kind of rare,” Olivia revealed to Life & Style. “I also don’t want to sleep in the same bed the night before. That’s what I know so far.”

In December 2023, The Culpo Sisters star opened up about what it’s really like to watch her future husband dominate on the football field.

“I get really nervous. You never know what’s gonna happen, and you just want it to go exactly as they plan,” she exclusively told In Touch at the time. “We always talk before the games, and the first thing that Christian does when he gets on the field is pray.”