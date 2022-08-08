Heating up. Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum have enjoyed a love-filled summer in Europe and things have seemingly been heating up between the two after the author was seen taking sexy pictures of his wife on their hotel balcony on Sunday, August 7.

Carter is the ultimate Instagram husband as he got all the post-worthy angles while taking photos of the DJ wearing multiple futuristic outfits during their vacation in Portofino, Italy. The pair even stopped the pictures for a quick break full of kisses and flirting, according to photos obtained by Life & Style.

In one snapshot, the Simple Life alum wore a strapless metallic silver bikini top with a matching wrap skirt and sunnies before she changed into her alter-ego look. After posing in her more “natural” ensemble, the Cooking With Paris star threw on a neon blue wig and changed into a top similar to the one she wore at the Tomorrowland festival in July.

“So happy I got to rave undercover with the crowd at #TomorrowLand before my big performance this Sunday,” the pop culture icon captioned her TikTok video as she attended the music festival in full disguise.

The lovers packed on some major PDA while enjoying a boat ride at Lake Como during the start of their European vacation. In the photos, the Illinois native was admiring Paris and took endless content of her while pretending to drive the boat before they stopped for a bite of ice cream.

Carter and the “Stars Are Blind” artist tied the knot in an extravagant wedding at her late grandfather’s Beverly Hills mansion in November 2021, nearly one year after going Instagram official. A plethora of celebrities attended the luxurious wedding, including BFF Kim Kardashian, Bebe Rexha and Paula Abdul.

After the couple said “I do,” an insider told Life & Style that Paris was ready to expand their family. “She’s ready to start her own family with Carter and doesn’t want to wait around,” the insider said after adding that conceiving a child “shouldn’t be a problem” as the entertainer was undergoing IVF treatments.

When it comes to how many little ones the pair would like to have running around their home, the source explained that the “Heartbeat” singer would “love to have twins.” Carter, on the other hand, has a daughter from a previous relationship with Secrets of Aspen reality star Laura Bellizzi. Although the news got out to the public in 2021, Paris was well aware of his child when they first started dating.

“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so,” Carter’s rep told Page Six at the time.

