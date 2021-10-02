Paris Jackson Stuns in Braless Look at Paris Fashion Week

Rocking it! Paris Jackson was spotted donning a braless look at the Vivienne Westwood womenswear spring/summer 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, October 2.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter, 23, could be seen wearing a punk-inspired constructed gown with a deep sweetheart neckline and a high slit on the right side of the skirt.

The “Let Down” singer has been open about her style in the past, in particular her street looks and inspirations. She previously revealed during a 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she buys eclectic one-of-a-kind accessories from Etsy.

She also said she gets her style inspiration from female rock legends including Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac and the late Janis Joplin. “I’m obsessed,” Paris told the outlet at the time. “And it’s an unhealthy obsession because there’s never been anyone like them and there never will be. They’re legendary and incredible.”

When she’s not focused on style, the starlet is dedicated to her single life. She split from ex Gabriel Glenn in August 2020 and reflected on the heartbreak. “It was the deepest I ever loved someone, it was the most intense I’ve felt so far and the most intense betrayal I felt so far and experienced,” she explained during a Red Table Talk with Willow Smith in June 2021. “It’s definitely closed me off to that, I’m very careful with who I spend time with now and very guarded and trying to protect myself.”

However, she claims that the split was responsible for “one of the most powerful rebirths” in her music career.

She has also recently reflected on her late father and how he raised her and her siblings. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places,” Paris said during a March 2021 episode of Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series No Filter With Naomi. “It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third-world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum.”

