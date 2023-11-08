Patrick Dempsey is the proud father of three children with wife Jillian Fink.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum and makeup artist became parents in 2002 with the birth of their daughter, Talula Fye Dempsey. A few years later, the couple’s family grew by two after they welcomed twin boys, Darby Galen Dempsey and Sullivan Patrick Dempsey. People’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive has since opened up about parenthood.

Who Is Patrick Dempsey’s Daughter Talula Fyfe Dempsey?

Patrick became a first-time father when he and Jillian welcomed their daughter, Talula, on February 20, 2002. The actor was spotted spending time with Talula many times as she grew up, from horseback riding lessons to movie set visits.

“We talk about all kinds of things,” Patrick said of his then-six-year-old daughter in a 2008 interview with Parade. “We listen to the news and discuss it. I remember when I would do stuff with my father and my mother. You want those moments. They go by very quickly, so you try to get them in when you can,” Patrick said at the time.

Andreas Rentz / Staff

On watching his baby girl grow up, the Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman star admitted it wasn’t always easy.

“You go from a baby girl walking around in dresses to junior high and then high school. It’s a big transition. You have to weather the storm!” he told People.

Patrick has described his daughter as “incredibly creative” and said she enjoys cooking. Talula graduated high school in 2020 after spending her last few months of high school in quarantine during the height of the COVID pandemic.

“The isolation for them and the lack of socialization is really challenging, especially senior year,” Patrick shared about Talula during an October 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “My poor daughter missed everything. And that’s the only reason you go back, senior year, is [for the] proms. It’s the victory lap, you celebrate your education — and [she had] none of it.”

Talula also appears to enjoy traveling. She studied in London during one of her summer breaks in high school, and spent her summer break in Paris before heading back to college for her junior year. Talula currently attends college in Washington, D.C.

For his eldest daughter’s 21st birthday, Patrick posted a throwback photo of Talula on Instagram. “Happy birthday !!! 21 !! So proud of you ! Love pops,” the actor captioned the photo of a young Talula on February 20, 2023.

David M. Benett / Contributor

Who Are Patrick Dempsey’s Twin Sons Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick Dempsey?

The Bridget Jones’s Baby actor became a father again on February 1, 2007, when his wife gave birth to their twin sons, Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick.

“[Sullivan] is sort of the grumpy old man. Darby is very much the peaceful, quiet little Buddha,” the actor shared about his infant fraternal twins in a February 2007 interview with People.

Patrick told the outlet that after the birth of their sons, he and Jillian felt that their family was complete, saying, “I think we’re done now.”

The twins, the actor said, each had their own look and personality from the moment they were born.

Patrick described baby Darby, who shares a middle name with his famous dad, as having a head full of blond hair while Sullivan had “Sid Vicious black, punk-rock hair.” He shared that Darby was much more “reserved and quiet” than his brother, while Sullivan was “very funny,” adding, “he has funny expressions in the way he’s taking things in.”

“Boys are completely different than girls for obvious reasons, but physically they’re so much more active,” the Disenchanted actor said about raising his sons versus his daughter on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “You cannot turn your back [because] there’s always an injury, there’s always something going on.”

Patrick previously shared that Darby has a passion for soccer, and that he coaches his son’s soccer team. Sullivan, on the other hand, has taken an interest in following in his father’s footsteps as an actor — a decision his famous dad supports.

“I think with your kids, whatever their passion is, you give your support. You give them the opportunity to try what they want to try,” the Ferrari actor shared in an interview with People.

Both Patrick and Jillian celebrated their sons’ 16th birthdays in separate Instagram posts.

“Stuck together forever,” Jillian wrote on February 1, 2023. “HAPPY ‘SWEET’ 16 my D•boys Darby & Sullivan. I’m so honored to be your momma and love you both beyond words.”

Patrick also shared a throwback photo of the boys dressed in blazers and collared shirts with the caption, “Happy birthday boys !!! Love you and so proud of you both ! Can’t believe you are 16 today !!”

What Has Patrick Dempsey Said About Being a Dad?

In a 2008 interview, Patrick shared that the bigger his family grew, the easier he found parenting them to be.

“I love having a big family. I think it’s easier, oddly, in some ways, having three children as opposed to one. And it’s been great for my relationship with my wife and our life and everything,” the Enchanted star said.

Patrick admitted that while he was proud to watch his children grow up, he found their questions more difficult to answer as they got older.

“I’m constantly amazed by their insight and their observations,” he said in a 2016 interview with People. “It’s fascinating and fun to come up with answers to their questions. And the questions are getting harder!”

When it comes to his children, Patrick said his family is his top priority. “It’s about taking the time to take the time,” he told People. “It’s nice being around family. I really appreciate the time when we’re all together.”