There are lots of players in the game, but Taylor Swift only has eyes for one. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft joked that the pop star “should have been dating” former Patriots tight end Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski instead of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“He’s better looking,” Kraft, 82, said of Rob, 34, in a video circulating on X on February 24.

The Patriots CEO also reminisced on Taylor’s career and his connection to the pop star, revealing that her “first stadium concert” as part of her Fearless Tour took place on his birthday, June 5, in 2010.

“We convinced her and her family that she could sell out a stadium,” Kraft added. “So when she came to view the Chiefs play the Patriots this year at Gillette [Stadium], I gave her a framed ticket from that concert, June 5, 2010, think about it, she was 18, 19, and she’s done pretty well since.”

Taylor, 34, began dating Travis, 34, in July 2023 after he attended her Eras tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. He revealed on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce that same month that he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance. However, Taylor heard his shoutout on the podcast and got in touch with him.

Taylor and Travis dated quietly for a few months before she went public with their romance by attending her first Chiefs game in September 2023. She continued to support her boyfriend at games throughout the rest of the 2023-2024 season, including the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11, where the Chiefs were victorious over the San Francisco 49ers.

Though Kraft joked about Taylor dating Gronk, fans of the retired NFL player reminded the Patriots owner of his beloved relationship with Camille Kostek.

Mindy Small/Getty Images

“Gronk is all set,” one fan wrote on X. “He is living with the beautiful Camille Kostek.”

Another use wrote, “Gronk has Camille. He doing alright.”

Rob met Camille in 2013 while he played for the Patriots. At the time, she was a cheerleader for the team. However, they didn’t cross paths until a charity event off the field. The couple dated secretly for two years before they went public in 2015.

As a longtime football WAG, Camille, 31, gave Taylor some relationship advice in an interview with Fox News Digital published on February 13.

“I would just say I think the toughest thing about being in a high-profile relationship is having to understand that you guys know each other best, your friends know you guys best, your families know you best,” the Sports Illustrated model said. “And I think it’s like silencing the noise of people trying to get at your character or at your relationship or trying to peg a timeline to your relationship and all of these things. That’s been the hardest part. So, I would say my biggest advice is just ignore the noise. You know who you are, be with your person and just find … your peace. People are going to say what they’re going to say.”