All grown up! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt revealed his toned set of abs during a rare outing in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old was spotted walking solo in a parking lot, sporting a gray T-shirt, black sweatpants, a matching baseball cap and running sneakers, according to photos published by HollywoodLife on Saturday, March 18. He also kept a black face mask on while outdoors.

Pax has been seen out and about in recent months enjoying his life as an independent young adult. Just two weeks prior, he was seen on a grocery run in Los Feliz, California, pushing a shopping cart with multiple bags. Earlier that week, Pax was spotted walking his adorable furry friend down the street, as the dedicated dog parent he is.

The L.A. resident’s fans know how much he loves his precious pup, as he has been noticed caring for his dog on numerous occasions. In September 2022, he even brought his mom, 47, along with him to a pet store, seemingly to shop for necessities.

Lisa O’Connor/Shutterstock

In addition to Pax, the Eternals actress and the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor, 59, also share kids Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox and twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt.

While his siblings have been adjusting to the adult life, Pax has been forging his way through the entertainment industry. Like his uber famous parents, the young man has been adding film projects to his portfolio. Angie revealed in August 2022 that she worked on an upcoming film titled Without Blood with Pax and her other son Maddox, 21.

“We work well together,” she told People at the time, which also reported that the two young gentlemen had worked in the assistant director’s department.

Apart from Without Blood, Pax also worked on the set of Angelina’s 2017 film, First They Killed My Father, which the mother of six proudly told the outlet that he “worked hard” on.

Pax’s love of the film industry might stem from attending red carpet events with his famous mother growing up. Angie brought her son to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, where the young stud rocked a classic tuxedo.

Previously, a source told In Touch that Angie and Brad’s son has always been the “cool kid” out of his siblings, adding that since the Jolie-Pitt bunch has different interests, Pax “loves music and has great fashion sense too.”