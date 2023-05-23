One step at a time. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix opened up about how she is moving on from her tumultuous split from ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval after his affair with her former friend Raquel Leviss was uncovered.

“When this first happened, I really thought, ‘I don’t know how I can trust anyone again,” the Bravolebrity, 37, told People on Tuesday, May 23. “A friend of mine — about 10, 11 days after I found out — encouraged me not to lose that part of myself; to still see the good in people, and to trust people, and to be loyal to my friends and my relationships. And I was kind of like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know about that.’”

However, Ariana explained that hearing the same sentiment “from others too” has “really helped [her] move forward.”

“I’m getting there, at my own pace,” she added.

@brianprahlphoto/MEGA

The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor split from the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras lead singer, 40, in early March after nine years of dating because he was having an affair with Raquel, 28, Life & Style confirmed at the time. During the season 10 finale episode, which aired on May 17, Ariana revealed that she discovered a screen recording of a FaceTime call between Tom and Raquel that was saved to his camera roll.

Since her breakup with Tom, Ariana has moved on with fitness coach Daniel Wai, whom she was first spotted making out with during the first weekend of Coachella in April. Not only that, but the Buying Back My Daughter actress moved out of her and Tom’s shared home in Valley Village, California on Monday, May 22.

Despite the difficulty surrounding her highly publicized split and the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner’s cheating scandal, Ariana has had the support from her VPR castmates and from most of the public, which she explained in her recent interview.

“There’s a pretty long and very incredible, mind-blowing list of people who have spoken out about it or even just have, like, any knowledge of any of it at all,” she explained, adding, “And I swear, every single time, my jaw is on the floor, and it’s me and my friends in our group chat being like, ‘Are you freaking kidding me? This is insane!’”

Though she didn’t mention the names of the “heroes” she’s noticed acknowledging the dramatic breakup, the Flagler College graduate noted that it’s “really wild that they even know [she exists] on this planet.”

“Going through this in the public eye has definitely added an aspect that makes it an additionally insane experience,” Ariana concluded. “But the support from the public has been really amazing and has meant the absolute world to me.”