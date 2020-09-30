Cooking party! Kristen Doute, pregnant Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz hung out and made tacos together on Tuesday, September 29, nearly four months after the Vanderpump Rules trio reconciled amid their feud.

Kristen, 37, shared a video on her Instagram Stories of herself and Katie, 33, crafting mini tacos with Stassi’s fiancé, Beau Clark. Stassi, 32, sat at the table next to them with her mother, Dayna Schroeder. It seemed the group was making food to watch the presidential debate, as Kristen shared photos of Katie watching the program later in the evening.

The self-proclaimed Witches of WeHo had a falling out over the course of season 8 of the Bravo hit series. Stassi and Katie ultimately decided to stay friends and part ways with Kristen, who had difficulty coming to terms with the demise of their group. The feud began over Kristen’s relationship with her now-ex Brian Carter, who was a regular face on the series.

“This past year was hard because [Stassi and I] both saw our friend struggling and felt that her behavior was very dysfunctional and we wanted to step in and be like, ‘Hey, I want you to be happy,’” Katie told Us Weekly in June. “And she kind of thought we were just trying to tell her what to do with her life and all that, so we ended up just kind of being like, ‘You know what? We’ve gotta take our space.’”

However, after Stassi and Kristen were fired from the Bravo series that made them stars in June, Katie resolved to let bygones be bygones and mend fences with her former BFF — and it seems Stassi did the same.

“When everything happened in June with them getting fired, I just was like, ‘You know what? Kristen has been someone who has been like a sister to me for so long, I can look past all the drama that happened last year and just be there for my friend right now,’” she told the outlet. “The [past] stuff just seemed petty in the big picture and wanting just to be there for her and support her and [let her] know that it’s going to be OK and trying to just be supportive.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Stassi, Kristen and Katie hanging out and making tacos together!