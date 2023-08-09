Raquel Leviss is embracing the zen lifestyle nowadays. The Vanderpump Rules cast member was spotted at a Massage Envy in Arizona while her costars continue to film season 11 in California.

A woman who appeared to be Raquel, 28, was seen walking up to the front desk of the Tucson Massage Envy on Tuesday, August 8, according to video footage obtained by TMZ. She was heard booking a service that cost $117 and asked the employee to charge the order to the card on file. In the clip, Raquel wore a beige T-shirt, black shorts, gray socks and white sandals while carrying a black backpack.

Meanwhile, all of Raquel’s VPR castmates have been spotted in Los Angeles filming their hit Bravo reality TV series. Tom Sandoval and ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix have made headlines, in particular, for continuing to film the show following their dramatic split in March after she discovered his affair with Raquel. Their breakup played out on screen at the end of season 10, which aired in May. Tom, 40, and Ariana, 38, were together for nearly nine years before they broke up. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer’s affair with Raquel was unearthed to have been going on during the last eight months of his and Ariana’s relationship.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Ariana had the chance to confront both Tom and Raquel during the three-part VPR season 10 reunion, which was filmed in March but aired in May. In part 3, the Something About Her cofounder broke down in tears over her ex-boyfriend’s and her former friend’s affair. Though Tom and Raquel apologized to Ariana, both admitted that they fell in love and chose to continue their relationship while Tom was still dating Ariana. The trio didn’t end on a positive note, as Tom became emotional and expressed that he would continue to support Ariana, but she didn’t reciprocate.

Nevertheless, Ariana moved on with boyfriend Daniel Wai in April, and Tom has recently been spotted out and about with a woman named Tii, according to various reports. Raquel, however, chose to embark on a path to healing. Part 3 of the reunion revealed at the end of its episode that after filming her last scene, the former Miss Sonoma County “turned off her phone and was not seen or heard from for weeks.”

It was subsequently revealed that Raquel and her family had decided that the best move was for her to enter a “voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” her rep told multiple outlets in April.

“She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment,” Raquel’s rep added. “Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Two months later, Raquel was seen out of rehab and at her family’s home in Tucson. However, she reportedly did not complete rehab until early July. Now, the former pageant queen’s future on VPR is in question. An insider revealed to In Touch that Raquel was asking for a larger paycheck in order to return to the series.

“She’s in negotiations to return to the show,” the source said on July 13. “Raquel thinks she should be paid a lot more than what she was getting. After all, she made Vanderpump Rules a hot topic and ratings went up because of Scandoval.”