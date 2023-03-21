Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss says she “can relate” to Bryiana Dyrdek revealing she’s been diagnosed with autism.

The former beauty queen, 31, made the revelation in a Monday, March 20, Instagram post where she said she had been “privately processing her autism diagnosis” since December 2022.

“I’ve finally reached the acceptance phase of my late diagnosis and am filled with more hope and peace than ever before,” Bryiana admitted. “So, if you see me acting different, it’s because I am.”

Raquel, 28, wrote in a since deleted comment, “I can relate,” with a series of pink heart emoji, adding, “Sending you love Bryiana,” according to Us Weekly. The Bravo star has never publicly discussed autism or if she too has been diagnosed with the spectrum disorder that impacts the nervous system. It was one of Raquel’s first appearances on social media since her cheating scandal with VPR costar Tom Sandoval broke on March 3. It resulted in his split from girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, and has caused a whirlwind of drama surrounding the show and cast.

The former World’s Perfect Miss wrote that entering the world of beauty pageants “was the perfect mix that allowed her own little world to exist IN the real world AND in a socially acceptable manner,” using the third person to describe herself. “Not only that, but there were rules. And once she learned them, she didn’t have to guess how to be,” Bryiana continued.

“Pageantry taught her how to make eye contact, speak to others with appropriate responses, disguise her repetitive movements, still play dress up and MAKE FRIENDS?!” she added.

Raquel is also a veteran of the pageant circuit, winning Miss Sonoma County in 2016. She later went on to compete in the 2022 Miss California pageant, where she placed as a semi-finalist.

“Fingers crossed that it won’t be my very last pageant ever and that I will have the opportunity to represent California on the Miss USA stage,” Raquel wrote in an April 2022 Instagram post after her last Miss California photo shoot. “You may know me as ‘the pageant girl,’ but my one wish is to debunk the stereotype that comes to mind.”

Bryiana – who did not respond to Raquel’s comment before it was taken down – added in her lengthy Instagram statement, “I’m still new to this journey and have three decades of learning, unlearning and re-learning to do. I ask for your patience and grace as I go down this new path to rediscover myself … the me I was always meant to be.” Her husband, Ridiculousness star Rob Dyrdek, cheered on his wife, writing, “Brave, beautiful and truly special. You are a gift to this world. You have always been perfect and always will be. Love you so much.”