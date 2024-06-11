Prenuptial disagreement! Rebel Wilson and her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, are 16 months into their engagement, but they’ve pushed the wedding to 2025.

Turns out, the couple is dealing with some major family drama — Ramona’s conservative father doesn’t approve of the same-sex union.

“The situation is so sad for Rebel — Ramona’s dad won’t even talk to her,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “And Rebel hates to see Ramona distressed.”

The Pitch Perfect actress, 44, and the fashion designer, 40, are hoping the extended timeline will create an opportunity to heal the family rift.

The couple, who share 19-month-old daughter Royce, “want both of their families at the ceremony and they want it to be a happy occasion for everyone,” says the source.

Adds the insider, “Ramona’s mom wasn’t exactly accepting of them as a couple either, but she’s done a turnaround, so they’re optimistic that in time things will change for her dad.”