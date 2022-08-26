No more birthday joking around! Ryan Reynolds paid the sweetest tribute to wife Blake Lively when she turned 35 on August 25. He shared an Instagram carousel of personal photos showing the incredibly private couple in adorable moments while gushing about her in the caption.

Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented,” Ryan wrote to his beloved wife of eight years, adding, “Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again,” as he’s apparently a homebody.

The snapshots Ryan shared ran the gamut, from a selfie Blake took of the couple dressed to the nines at the 2022 Met Gala, to a photo of the smiling pair grabbing ice cream on a cold winter’s day. The Deadpool star even included a rare photo showing their home life, as he hugged Blake in the kitchen of their New York home, looking like the picture of marital bliss.

In the past, the pair had been known for pranking each other on their respective birthdays, posting photos alongside other stars while primarily cropping out their spouse. But there was no kidding around with the love Ryan shared towards Blake in his heartwarming post.

The tribute came just two days after Blake shared an extremely rare photo of herself wearing a bikini in an August 24 Instagram post. On the eve of turning 35, The Shallows star let fans know she’s in the best shape of her life, rocking a plunging wrap-around top and tiny bottoms with large metal hip rings.

Blake posed next to a pool full of floatie toys and shined her gorgeous smile, writing, “Summer lovin’ … had me a blast,” in the caption, which appeared to be a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John’s song from Grease. She tagged Ryan in the picture, as he appeared to be the lucky guy behind the camera.

The Gossip Girl alum had never posted a bikini photo of herself to her Instagram account, so naturally her fans went wild, as it racked up more than 2.2 million likes. But how could she resist, as she stared down 35 while looking so sexy in a swimsuit?

After all, Blake revealed in February 2018 that it took 14 months after the arrival of the couple’s second daughter, Inez, to lose all of her baby weight. Next to a snapshot with her trainer while looking fit and fab in a black sports bra and leggings, Blake wrote, “Turns out you can’t lose the 61 pounds you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” adding, “Thanks @donsaladino for kicking my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”

Scroll down for the sweet personal photos Ryan shared in his tribute to Blake’s birthday.