Country music singer Sara Evans shocked fans by revealing she has quietly taken back estranged husband Jay Barker — two years after he was charged with aggravated assault for trying to ram her car as she drove with her daughter.

Evans, 53, admitted her decision to take back the former pro football quarterback, 51, is raising some eyebrows, but insisted a year’s worth of couples therapy has helped. And she said they only started living under the same roof in November.

“We’re so happy now, but I don’t want anyone to think that I’m advocating staying in a relationship where you know that you need to exit the situation,” the “Suds in the Bucket” singer said during the first episode of her new podcast, “Diving in Deep with Sara Evans.”

Evans filed for divorce in 2021 — before the road rage incident left Barker with a year of probation on a plea deal. The podcast episode marked the first time the singer has spoken publicly about Barker’s January 2022 arrest.

She added, “Every woman needs to follow her gut on that and do what is best for her. I believe and I hope that I’ve done that!”

Now, a friend exclusively tells Life & Style that Evans took a big chance by letting Barker come back home last November. “But Jay says he’s a changed man and she chooses to believe him,” says the source.