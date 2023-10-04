Savannah Chrisley addressed her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles’ death less than two weeks after he was involved in a motorcycle accident.

“This episode that you are about to hear was filmed weeks and weeks ago, and it’s just now airing, but it was filmed before Nic Kerdiles passed away,” Savannah, 26, began during the Wednesday, October 4, episode of her podcast, “Unlocked.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star added that she discussed her current relationship with Robert Shiver during the latest episode.

“We took a break last week, we didn’t air anything,” she told her listeners. “That was because I wanted to respect Nic, his family, just everyone involved and everyone that’s hurting with his passing right now.”

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s daughter added that she was still processing Nic’s death. “And I do speak about my current relationship, but I’m also mourning the loss of someone who meant the absolute world to me,” she continued. “Nic and I were in each other’s lives for six years, we were engaged and there were so many great memories and at the end of the day, Nic made a huge impact on my life, and he left such a mark on this world.”

“I cannot tell you how many people have reached out and told me stories about how Nic had impacted their life,” Savannah added.

The TV personality concluded the topic by sharing a message she learned from the tragedy. “And if his passing teaches us anything, I think it’s to love and love hard,” Savannah said. “And to treat people with so much love and kindness because that’s exactly what he did. So Nic, I love you, you’ll be missed, and you left a mark.”

Nic died at the age of 29 on September 23 after he was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident, according to Nashville police who spoke to TMZ.

The former hockey player’s crash occurred in the early hours of Saturday after he allegedly ran a stop sign and struck a BMW with his bike.

Savannah and Nic began dating in January 2018 after she slid in his Instagram DMs. He proposed in April 2019, though they decided to take their time while wedding planning. “We’re definitely planning but, at the same time, we have a lifetime so we don’t have to rush,” Savannah told Life & Style that August.

The pair called off their engagement in June 2020 and decided to keep “dating” as they navigated their relationship.

However, the pair wasn’t able to make it work, and Savannah announced their split in September 2020.

“There’s no hatred between the two of us … and in all honesty … that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect and admiration for one another, but it’s time for us to move forward individually,” she wrote via Instagram.

Savannah and Nic decided to give their relationship another chance in August 2021, while she told Life & Style that they were “together” and “figuring things out.” It’s currently unclear when the pair called it quits for good, though Savannah revealed her romance with Robert, 38, in September.