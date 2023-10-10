Savannah Chrisley opened up about the “hard” times she’s recently faced amid her parents’, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, time in prison and her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles’ death.

“So mom and dad, obviously, under the circumstances you can only be doing so well. It’s a challenge,” Savannah, 26, told HollywoodLife about how Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, are doing behind bars. “It’s hard as their daughter sitting and watching it, seeing just how they’re treated, and the things that are happening. It’s also sad to see how we have as a society kind of just turned our backs on people as a whole, and we’re so quick to throw people away.”

The Chrisley Knows Best alum noted that the experience has taught her many are “quick to throw people away,” which is something she’s trying to address with her platform.

“Unfortunately, it takes someone with a following and a voice to try and implement change,” Savannah continued. “So that’s just been at the top of my list. I’ve been able to channel my anger in a more productive way and try to implement change where change needs to be had.”

In June 2022, Todd was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Meanwhile, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud. The Chrisley patriarch was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while his wife will be behind bars for seven years.

Not only has Savannah had to deal with Todd and Julie’s legal drama, but she experienced another tragedy when Nic died at the age of 29 following a motorcycle accident in September.

The former couple got engaged in April 2019, though called off their wedding in June 2020. They tried to make their relationship work and they continued to date, though Savannah announced she and Nic split in September 2020.

“I luckily have always functioned best in high-intensity environments. I can handle a lot, but there are days where it gets hard,” Savannah said while reflecting on her tough year. “And it’s like, okay, am I ever going to catch a break? It just seems like the blows keep coming.”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

The reality star added that she’s been leaning on her friends during the difficult time. “That’s what life’s all about, you know? People say family, family, family, but family doesn’t have to be just family. It doesn’t have to be blood,” she said. “Family can be once you make it, and the friends I’ve surrounded myself with have just been a complete game changer.”

“I just realized life is so short, so spend it with the people you love, treat people well, and I’m trying to get to that,” Savannah shared about the biggest lesson she’s learned amid the hardships. “It’s hard because there’s some people that come across that really pissed me off, but I try my hardest to be the bigger person and just keep moving forward.”