If Khloé Kardashian is ever looking for a hot compliment on how great she looks, Scott Disick seems to always be right there with some sexy praise for her. He told the Good American founder she was “Just 2 fine,” next to a February 8 Instagram photo Khloé posted wearing a skin-tight strapless catsuit.

Scott, 38, added a flame emoji to make sure fans knew how sizzling he thought the photo was. The Flip It Like Disick star has a track record of leaving flirty comments next to some of Khloé’s sexiest photos, including bikini pictures and some of her racier Good American promo shots.

For some people, it totally grossed them out since Khloé’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, shares three children with the Talentless founder. But others have found his ongoing flirtations with Khloé, 37, to be adorable.

One follower told Scott that his comment was “so inappropriate,” while another said, “that’s your ex-sister,” even though he and Kourtney never married. But a surprising number of fans cheered on a romance between Khloé and Scott.

“It’ll be messy and weird, but damn, just get together already,” one user wrote, while another added, “You two should get together. You have great banter, friendship and love for each other.” One of Khloé’s followers told Scott, “Go get your girl. Crazy, I know, but you guys should be together,” as another commented, “You and @khloekardashian would rock this world together!”

Both Scott and Khloé are single right now. The Lord hasn’t been in a serious relationship since girlfriend Amelia Hamlin dumped him in September 2021 after he was outed for allegedly sending messages about Kourtney’s romance with Travis Barker to her ex-boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima.

Khloé split with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson in May 2021, after reconciling the year prior during lockdown while coparenting their daughter, True Thompson. The pair had even been discussing giving their little girl a sibling when they called it quits.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s world was rocked in early December 2021, when it was revealed that a personal trainer had sued Tristan for child support and was allegedly pregnant with his baby, which was conceived when he was still with Khloé. The NBA player later confirmed that a paternity test proved that he was the father of Maralee Nichols‘ baby boy, who was born on December 2. A source revealed exclusively to In Touch at the time that Khloé had “been leaning” on Scott for support.

“Scott was the first person to check in and make sure Khloé was OK,” the insider revealed. “He’s always there in person or on FaceTime when she needs him. They make each other laugh, send cute gifts if the other person is having a down day and share inside jokes that no one else gets. He is helping take her mind off the situation.”

In a January 3, 2022, Instagram Stories post, Tristan wrote, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.” He added, “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”