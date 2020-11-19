All love! Scott Disick gushed over his friendship with Khloé Kardashian in a sweet comment on Wednesday, November 18.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared a glam photo of herself sitting in a large, cozy chair while wearing a nude shirtdress. The starlet rocked her short brown hair and looked incredibly chic. “Love that chair,” the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, commented in reference to the fuzzy white piece of furniture. “Love [you] in it even more [though].”

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The pair are never shy when it comes to flaunting their strong bond on Instagram. Scott once said he waited “all week” to post a hot photo of Khloé for “#WCW,” a.k.a Woman Crush Wednesday. The Revenge Body host responded, “Hahahaha!! I love you Scott!”

The reality stars are more like siblings since the Talentless designer first met the famous family through on-and-off girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian over 10 years ago. “Scott and Khloé bounce of each other — they have the same dry sense of humor and are often in hysterics when they’re together,” a source previously told Life & Style about the reality pals. “This wasn’t always the case, though. Khloé wasn’t a fan of Scott when he was dating Kourtney because of the way he treated her, but since then, he’s cleaned up his act and matured and she’s seen a whole new side to him.”

These days, the two always have each other’s backs — whether it’s pranking Kris Jenner or their love lives. A separate source told Life & Style Scott was “extremely protective over Khloé” following the cheating scandal involving boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn Woods.

“Having once been a womanizer himself, he knows how to spot the red flags — if he thinks a guy is bad news, he’ll warn her to steer clear,” explained the source. “Scott is so invested in KoKo’s love life that he’s actually tried to play matchmaker. Scott would love Khloé to meet Mr. Right, and thinks she deserves to find happiness.”

The feeling is mutual. The dynamic duo would “FaceTime every day” after the home renovator’s split from Sofia Richie in May after nearly three years together, a third insider dished to Life & Style. “If Scott’s having a down day, speaking to Khloé always cheers him up,” said the insider.

We are loving this sweet friendship!