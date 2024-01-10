selena gomez on social media break after denying kylie drama

Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media after she was accused of whispering to Taylor Swift about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

“I’m off social for a while,” the Only Murders in the Building star, 31, wrote on her Instagram story on Tuesday, January 9. “I’m focusing on what really matters.”

Along with the note, she shared a video of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, playing with two children.

Selena’s declaration came after she made headlines for her interaction with Taylor, 34, and Keleigh Teller at the Golden Globes. The ladies were seen gossiping during a commercial break and speculation about the topic of their conversation went viral.

Getty

Fans thought Selena told her friends, “I asked to take a picture with him and she said no.” The video footage then appeared to show Keleigh asking, “Timothée?” with a shocked expression on her face. Selena nodded in response. Theories that Kylie, 26, banned the “Single Soon” singer from taking a photo with Timothée, 28, emerged online.

However, Selena shut down the speculation with a simple Instagram comment. “I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she explained. “Not that that’s [anyone’s] business.”

The Rare Beauty founder has taken plenty of social media breaks in the past. One of her previous hiatuses also came after a rumored feud with Kylie in February 2023, which began after fans thought that the reality star and Hailey Bieber were making fun of Selena in a TikTok video. Although both stars insisted that they had no drama with each other, fans continued to pit Selena against Hailey, 27, who is married to the actress’ ex Justin Bieber.

“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly,” Selena said on TikTok at the time. “And I’m 30. I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just … I’m just gonna just take a break from everything.”

Selena has been open about her struggles with mental health and how online chatter has taken a toll on her over the years. She even previously deleted Instagram from her phone completely.

“I think it’s just become really unhealthy for young people, including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on all of these comments and letting this stuff in,” she said in a 2019 interview. “I think our world is going through a lot, obviously, but for my generation, specifically, social media has been terrible.”