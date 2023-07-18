Sharing her voice again. Selena Gomez has surprised and delighted fans with a rare singing video that showcased her raw talent on her song “Lose You to Love Me.”

Selena, 30, took to TikTok on Monday, July 17, with a clip of herself playing the piano and softly singing her hit tune. She wore a gray sweatshirt with her hair pulled back as she sang the song’s opening verse. Selena seemed to become emotional toward the end, as she stopped singing and took a deep breath before saying, “OK, um…” The clip ended there.

The video appeared to be a throwback to when she was first writing the tune, which was released in October 2019, as she wrote over the clip, “The making of … me getting to know myself.”

In the caption, Selena admitted it wasn’t her “greatest” vocal moment, so she chose to turn off comments “for my head.”

“But this was the best, most sincere moments [sic] with Lose You to Love Me,” she concluded.

Earlier that day, Selena posted another clip of herself singing “Lose You to Love Me,” this time in what looked like a rehearsal studio. She knelt down with a microphone in hand as she sang to a child laying face down on the floor. “Best audience,” she wrote over the video.

Despite Selena turning comments off with the newer post, she left them on for this video, allowing fans to share how much they loved her piano rendition.

“You turned comments off in you most recent but IT IS BEAUTIFUL!!!!! I just wanted you to know that,” one fan wrote.

“I just came from the TikTok of you singing and playing piano and I want you to know that I am genuinely so proud of you ❤️You are a beautiful soul!!” another user commented.

“Lose You to Love Me” is believed to be about Selena’s split from Justin Bieber, whom she dated off and on for nearly a decade before ending things for good in March 2018. Justin began dating Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) a few months later, and they got married in September that same year. Rumors swirled that a feud began between Hailey and Selena.

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” Gomez said in a statement when she released the single. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life.”

Selena, Justin and Hailey were swept back into love triangle drama earlier this year when Hailey, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye posted a TikTok video where they lip-synced an audio saying, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.” Many fans interpreted this as shade being thrown at Selena, who was being body-shamed for bikini photos at the time. A few months later, fans thought an Instagram Stories post between Hailey and Kylie Jenner was meant to mock Selena’s eyebrows.

Both Selena and Hailey have continued to deny feud rumors. They also begged their followers to stop attacking each other.

“This isn’t what I stand for,” Selena wrote on her Instagram Stories in March after Hailey told her fans had been sending death threats. “No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Hailey also shut down bullying in June, writing on her Instagram Stories, “If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments. Doing that is not supporting me. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything.”