Shakira‘s two preteen sons weren’t feeling the Kenergy when it came to the Barbie movie, as the singer revealed they came away loathing the film and its message.

“My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent,” Shakira, 47, told Allure in an interview published on Monday, April 1.

“I’m raising two boys. I want them to feel powerful too [while] respecting women,” she continued. The Grammy winner shares son Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with former partner Gerard Piqué. “I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide.”

“I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost,” the Colombia native explained.

Shakira continued, “Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well?”

In the movie, Margot Robbie‘s Barbie World featured a matriarchy with the females in charge. After a visit to the real world, Ryan Gosling‘s Ken discovered that the real world is a patriarchy where men have more power. He takes that message back to the Barbie World where then Kens take over and the Barbies are relegated to being subservient.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

That is, until America Ferrera‘s Gloria and Barbie return to discover what happened. That’s when America delivered the epic monologue about womanhood.

“It is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we’re always doing it wrong,” she began.

“You have to answer for men’s bad behavior, which is insane, but if you point that out, you’re accused of complaining. You’re supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you’re supposed to be a part of the sisterhood,” she added. Gloria and Barbie then went about the task of deprogramming the Barbies back to being their powerful selves.

Shakira knows plenty of things about empowerment. She split from Gerard, 37, after a 12-year relationship after he allegedly cheated on her. After the pair announced the split in June 2022, he stepped out with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti two months later.

The “She Wolf” singer moved from their home in Barcelona, Spain, to start a new life in Miami, Florida, with her children, where she was also closer to family and friends.

Shakira clapped back at Gerard in her 2023 song “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” Shakira sang the empowering lyrics, “I was out of your league, that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” and “You thought you’d hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women no longer cry, women get paid.”