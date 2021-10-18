Bitter? Shanna Moakler seemingly reacted to the news of ex-husband Travis Barker‘s engagement to Kourtney Kardashian with a series of shady messages.

“Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a [f-ck],” read a text post Shanna, 46, shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 18. She added a red heart emoji in her caption.

Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Her second message read, “Temporarily Closed for Spiritual Maintenance.”

Kourtney, 42, announced her engagement to Travis, 45, via Instagram on Sunday, October 17. “Forever,” she captioned a set of photos of the couple surrounded by roses and candles on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar in Santa Barbara, California, taken during the Blink-182 rocker’s proposal. After the couple first sparked dating rumors in January, a source confirmed to Life & Style that the pair had been dating since late 2020. They went Instagram official with their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Travis and Shanna were married from 2004 to 2008 and they shared two kids together, daughter Alabama and son Landon. The Wedding Singer alum first appeared supportive of her ex and his new relationship with the Poosh founder.

“I understand I haven’t had the best relationships with [the Kardashians] in the past, but for me, it’s water under the bridge,” she told Us Weekly in February. “I’m in a great place and I’m moving on and I’m really truly happy for both of them. … Those two can run off into the sunset together. I’m good!”

However, the former Playboy model’s social media activity seemed to suggest otherwise. That same month, Shanna liked a since-deleted comment on one of her Instagram posts that read, “[That] broad don’t got nothin’ on you! Travis downgraded big time!”

In April 2021, Shanna took a jab at the entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

“My mama don’t like you and she likes everyone,” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram post using Justin Bieber‘s lyrics to “Love Yourself.”

“My mama likes everyone except the Kardashians,” a fan commented, with three laughing emojis. “Mine too LOL,” Shanna replied.

By May, it seems Shanna was ready to call a truce in her social media feud with Kourtney and Travis, which also involved Travis and Shanna’s kids. In fact, she exclusively told In Touch that she would not “care” if the couple got engaged.

“I don’t have any feelings towards either one of them,” the former Miss USA revealed at the time. “I’m not jealous of them. I don’t think about them. I don’t care about them. If they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means.”

Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Three months later, while Kourtney and the music producer enjoyed a movie night watching True Romance in Mexico, Shanna seemingly responded by posting a picture of the movie’s star, Patricia Arquette, covered in blood and holding up the middle finger.

The Rhode Island native later elaborated on why she reacted so harshly to Travis and Kourtney’s obsession with the film.

“I’m very much over my ex … However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes] … The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding,” Shanna told People in May. “Our daughter is named after the character in the movie.”

Shanna insisted she feels “no ill will” towards Kourtney and Travis at the time.