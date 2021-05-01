So much shade. Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler seemingly made fun of a steamy NSFW photo taken by her former flame of his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, amid their recent romantic desert getaway.

On Friday, April 30, the 46-year-old shared an Instagram Story photo of boyfriend Matthew Rondeau laying naked on his stomach with her hand on his bare buttocks, to which she added a censor strip. She tagged her beau, 28, in the post and also included six crying-laughing emojis.

Shanna Moakler/Instagram; Travis Barker/Instagram

The parody image looks strikingly similar to a snapshot the 45-year-old shared to his own Instagram Stories while he and Kourtney, 42, enjoyed a steamy vacation together. In the photo, Travis rested his hand on Kourtney’s ~assets~ as she wore a thong string bikini, sweatshirt and a skull headscarf.

One day earlier, the former Miss USA shaded the happy couple — who went Instagram official in February — in an Instagram comment. “Unlike some people, my relationship status isn’t based on social media posting. I’m happy [in] life, not on IG,” Shanna told a fan who claimed she should stop posting photos of her beau because he wasn’t posting photos of her. The comment was the latest in a series of judgy posts and comments Shanna has made, which seem to be pointed at the musician’s new relationship.

The former pageant queen, who shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with her ex, told Us Weekly that she is happy for the pair despite the apparent social media shade. “I’m not very close with Travis. We’re more acquaintance and coparents, and I don’t know her from a hole in the wall,” Shanna explained in February. “So it’s not really for me to say [if they’re a great match] in any capacity. All I can say is if they’re happy, I’m happy for them.”

She added, “I understand I haven’t had the best relationships with [the Kardashians] in the past, but for me, it’s water under the bridge. I’m in a great place and I’m moving on and I’m really truly happy for both of them. … Those two can run off into the sunset together. I’m good!”

The Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sparked romance rumors in Palm Springs less than a month before going public — and things have been so great between them that an engagement appears to be “imminent,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Marriage is almost certain.”

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source gushed about the Poosh founder. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”