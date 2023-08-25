Former Bachelorette star Shawn Booth reacted to his ex-fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe’s split from Jason Tartick.

During the Monday, August 21, episode of his “In the Booth” podcast, Shawn, 36, told his listeners that he “just heard that she’s now broken off her engagement.”

“Hopefully, she figures out what she wants and can get to a place where she’s happy,” he continued. “It’s, obviously, very tough to go through a breakup and then put it out there for the world to see — that adds a whole other layer … I feel for her for that.”

Shawn and Kaitlyn, 38, met and got engaged when she was the leading lady on The Bachelorette in 2015. However, their romance wasn’t meant to be and they split in November 2018.

Two months after her split from Shawn, Kaitlyn began dating Jason, 34, previously appeared on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. They got engaged in May 2021, though announced their split in August via a joint Instagram statement.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement on August 6. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

Kaitlyn and Jason added that their dogs Ramen and Pinot “will continue to be cared for together as brothers.” They explained, “While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together.”

“Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other,” they added. “It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

On August 17, Kaitlyn seemingly gave an update about how she was handling the split by sharing a cryptic quote alongside a selfie of her crying. “Not to spoil the ending for you. But you’re going to be OK,” the “Off the Vine” podcast host captioned an Instagram carousel post.

The gallery included a few candid photos with friends, as well as one snapshot of a bouquet of pink flowers and another picture of her visiting a psychic. The post concluded with one photo of Kaitlyn with tears running down her face and a screenshot of an excerpt from a poem.

“It is only heavy because you are deciding over and over again to carry it. Embrace change, loosen up your sense of identity, let yourself walk a new path,” the quote read. “You do not have to ignore or erase the past, you just have to wholeheartedly embrace the present and move on.”

Meanwhile, Jason revealed he moved out of their shared home on August 23. “I’ll tell you what physically and mentally sucks, this,” he told his Instagram followers while documenting the move.