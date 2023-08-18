Kaitlyn Bristowe Cries in New Selfie After Jason Tartick Split

Kaitlyn Bristowe gave fans a raw glimpse into her post-breakup blues. The Bachelor Nation member shared a tearful selfie and a cryptic quote to social media two weeks after she split from ex-fiancé Jason Tartick.

“Not to spoil the ending for you. But you’re going to be OK,” Kaitlyn, 38, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Thursday, August 17. The gallery included a few candid moments with friends. One snapshot revealed that she received a bouquet of pink flowers while another image featured her visiting a psychic. The final two slides included one photo of Kaitlyn with tears running down her face and one screenshot of an excerpt from a poem.

“It is only heavy because you are deciding over and over again to carry it,” the quote read. “Embrace change, loosen up your sense of identity, let yourself walk a new path. You do not have to ignore or erase the past, you just have to wholeheartedly embrace the present and move on.”

Two days prior, the former Bachelor season 11 contestant revealed the reason behind her and Jason’s breakup during an episode of her podcast, “Off the Vine.”

“We have both not made each other a priority. And this is what happens,” she noted on Tuesday, August 15. “I’ve never respected someone more through a breakup than I do with Jason. … I think people assume if people break up, something bad happened. And I think that’s the hardest part of this whole breakup — nothing bad happened.”

The ABC personality has opened up about her recent split from Jason, 34, several times. While speaking with a photographer on August 8, Kaitlyn noted that she and the Bachelorette season 14 cast member are open to a possible reconciliation.

“It’s tough times,” Kaitlyn admitted. “I mean, the easiest part is that we respect each other and love each other. … Honestly, it was both of our [decision to break up]. We keep saying, too, that the door isn’t permanently closed — that’s why there’s handles on it.”

Kaitlyn and Jason broke fans’ hearts when they announced their split on August 6. Following rampant online speculation that the duo had called off their engagement, they posted a joint announcement via Instagram that day.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” the former couple wrote. The pair then insisted that their “care and admiration for one another will never die” and added that they “feel grateful to be ending [their] engagement with love and respect for each other.”

Kaitlyn and Jason grew a large Bachelor Nation fan base once they started dating in January 2019. After more than two years of dating, Jason proposed in May 2021. Throughout their two-year engagement, the reality stars enjoyed sharing updates about their wedding plans. Kaitlyn even exclusively told Life & Style in August 2022 they wanted to spend their honeymoon in the Maldives and Italy.

Since Jason and Kaitlyn have made it clear that their split was amicable, a source exclusively told Life & Style on August 11 their friends and families would “love them to get back together.”