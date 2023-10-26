Sofia Vergara recently got flirty with Bad Bunny with her response to the rapper giving her a shoutout and compliment in his song “Monaco.”

Sofia, 51, took to Instagram on October 20 to share the music video for “Monaco,” in which Bad Bunny, 29, sings, “Sofía Vergara es linda, pero es más linda en persona.” The line’s translation reads, “Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she is more beautiful in person.”

In her caption, Sofia offered a compliment back to Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio. “Mas lindo eres tu @badbunnypr,” she wrote, which roughly translates to, “You are more beautiful.” She added four kissy face emojis at the end.

Fans encouraged the match-up in the comments, with several calling out Benito’s rumored girlfriend, Kendall Jenner.

“Lmfaooooooo snatch him from Kendall now!!!!!” one user commented.

“Oh Kendall… you are in trouble!” another user added.

While there haven’t been any indications that a romance between Sofia and Bad Bunny is brewing, Sofia is currently living it up as a single woman amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello. News broke on July 17 that the two had split after seven years of marriage, with Joe, 46, filing for divorce from the Modern Family star two days later.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” a statement from the pair’s rep read.

Days later, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the couple had already been through two “secret trial separations” because they were “having problems for years.”

“Literally, for as long as they have been married, it’s been a struggle,” the insider said. “They are very different people who fell in love, but those differences never went away and ultimately tore them apart.”

Sofia appeared to enjoy her single summer, however, as she was celebrating her birthday with a vacation in Italy when the divorce news broke. One month later, she proudly declared her relationship status to fans on America’s Got Talent.

As for Bad Bunny, he appears to be falling hard for Kendall, 27. Though the two have yet to confirm they’re in a relationship, they have been spotted together in public several times since dating rumors began in February. Fans speculated that Benito’s song “Un Preview,” which was released on September 25 ahead of his fifth album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, was written about the Kardashians star.

“Baby, I’m not scared / Of trying you and falling in love again,” the translated English lyrics read. “F–k it, mami, I’ll follow your lead, ayy / Really crazy in the club, I’ll get close / dancing and kiss your neck, ayy / With you, I’m on fire.”