Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Stuns on the Red Carpet at CMA Awards 2023 After Split From Carl Radke

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is ~in the house~ at the CMA Awards 2023. The reality TV personality arrived on the red carpet in Nashville on Wednesday, November 8, serving a stunning look in a silver gown with cutout on the side and white bow detailing.

Lindsay’s red carpet appearance comes amid her split from ex-fiancé Carl Radke, who called off their engagement three months before their wedding as they filmed Summer House season 8. She told Us Weekly that she was “completely blindsided” by their breakup.

“He blew up my entire life,” Lindsay, 37, said. “I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Lindsay’s appearance at the CMA Awards 2023!