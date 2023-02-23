Always killing it! Sydney Sweeney proved herself as a fashion icon, once again, while attending the Berlin Film Festival in a sultry Alexander McQueen suit complete with cutouts that showed some major underboob.

The Euphoria star, 25, attended multiple events at the film festival to promote her forthcoming film Reality. However, this look turned the most heads. Showing off her darker hair color, the actress was all smiles ahead of the film’s screening and Sydney even blew kisses at photographers in between laughs.

In the movie, which doesn’t have a release date just yet, Sydney plays the role of real-life whistleblower Reality Winner, a former US Air Force member and NSA translator who leaked an intelligence report. The film was adapted from the FBI interrogation transcript ahead of Winner’s five-year prison sentence.

“I had the honor and privilege to be able actually communicate with Reality. I was able to Zoom with her — [director] Tina [Satter] connected us — and I would text her throughout the process,” Sydney shared during a press conference at the Berlin Film Festival on Sunday, February 19. “And before even I got it, when I was auditioning, I went and found as many interviews that I could of Reality so that I could watch how she speaks, how she moves, her different mannerisms. And I took that into the audition.”

The White Lotus alum continued, “So then, when Tina, connected us I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a dream for an actor, because I’m actually getting to speak to the real person, I’m getting to dive more into their mind and and what she’s gone through in her life.’”

During another event at the film festival, Sydney opted for some color in a red sparkling gown. When it comes to walking red carpets, the Washington native has gotten candid in various interviews over the years about becoming confident in her own body.

“It’s definitely hard because I know I’m a role model and I want to show that I am confident and I’m also a real person. And sometimes I’m not happy with myself or something just doesn’t feel right,” she explained to Yahoo! Life in May 2021. “I think it’s important for everyone to know that everyone’s a real person and everyone has feelings and it’s OK if you don’t feel confident one day, but just know that you’re beautiful, no matter what.”

