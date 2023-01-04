These future parents are prepared! Tarek El Moussa and pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) designed an adorable baby nursery for their future son, and the Selling Sunset star gave fans a full tour inside the room.

“Baby El Moussa nursery reveal!!” Heather, 35, captioned an Instagram video on Wednesday, January 3. “Now that his room is all ready, I’m even more ready for him to be here!! But for now, I’m just going to take a second to soak it all in.”

During her walkthrough of the space, the blonde beauty went for a casual yet chic look: black overalls, a white tank top and matching sneakers. She also cradled her baby bump in the clip, beaming as she talked about what went into the design behind the nursery.

“Tarek and I have been dreaming about what we wanted his nursery to look like for months, and I’m so lucky to have found @babyletto to help make our vision a reality,” Heather added in her caption, noting that she and Tarek, 41, chose “a lot of luxe blacks, whites and neutrals” for their future child’s bedroom.

The HGTV personality and the Netflix star ensured the space had a fun theme of elephants, choosing various framed sketches and even a plush rocking horse for the middle of the room.

“We wanted it to be a calming environment,” Heather explained to the camera.

The couple are ecstatic about the upcoming arrival of baby No. 1, which is approaching fast. The mom-to-be revealed the big news in July 2022 via her Instagram.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” Heather captioned her post at the time, which featured snapshots of her and Tarek posing on the beach together showing off Heather’s growing baby bump. Later that month, the duo announced the sex of their baby in a joint Instagram post.

In addition to his future son with Heather, Tarek also shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Two months after Tarek and Heather tied the knot in a stunning Santa Barbara, California, wedding in October 2021, the reality TV star announced she wanted to start a family. In a December 2021 TikTok post, she described the process of freezing her eggs, noting at the time, “In the past, had low fertility and low egg count.”

Now that the happy couple are gearing up to welcome their son, Heather and Tarek appear to be over the moon for his arrival.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Tarek and Heather Rae’s baby’s nursery!