Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have only started dating around the middle of 2023, but that hasn’t stopped the couple from discussing their future plans.

“They’ve had plenty of really deep conversations about their future together,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on Friday, December 21.

The insider added that despite Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, having “really busy schedules, they really focus on making time for one another.”

“When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling, and FaceTiming,” the source continued. “Taylor’s relationship with Travis is like nothing she’s ever experienced before. They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump.”

A second insider added, “Travis and Taylor have been taking things day by day because his schedule is dependent on the season, but the plan is always to see each other as much as they can.”

Andrew Spruill/Instagram

After five months of dating, it looks like the relationship is getting serious. A source previously revealed to Life & Style that Travis might even be ready to take the next big step.

“[Taylor’s dad] gave Travis his blessing to take the next step with Taylor. They have already been talking marriage, and friends think they will be engaged by Christmas.,” claimed the insider.

Taylor and Travis’ whirlwind romance captured the world’s attention after Travis admitted to trying to snag Taylor’s attention at her concert in Arrowhead Stadium in July. The Kansas City Chiefs player said that he made a friendship bracelet he hoped to give to the “All Too Well” singer, but unfortunately, her self-imposed rules to help save her voice kept him from doing that.

Even though Travis’ first plan didn’t work, the two later met up and fans went wild when they saw the Grammy award winner cheering Travis on in the suites at a Chiefs game in September. Since then, the couple hasn’t been shy about their relationship in the least. Taylor famously changed one of the lyrics to her song “Karma” while performing in Buenos Aires to reference the NFL player. Shortly after the show, video surfaced online showing Taylor running to Travis in the wings and throwing her arms around his neck before planting a kiss on his lips.

Taylor has become a fairly consistent figure at Travis’ games and is even staying at Travis’ house in Kansas City, MO, during her break from her tour. While the two didn’t spend Thanksgiving together, on December 10, the two were spotted getting cozy at a Christmas party as Taylor gave Travis a smooch on his cheek.