Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp makes sure her fans see how hard she works to stay in tip-top swimsuit shape. She documents her fitness routines on Instagram and loves to share bikini selfies which show off the results.

Teddi has frequently shown before and after photos of how she has transformed her body as an adult. She started her own company, All-In by Teddi, where she works as an accountability coach in helping others change their bodies through diet and exercise.

” Throughout my life my weight fluctuated many times. I would pretend that those highs and lows didn’t affect me but that just isn’t the truth. At my heaviest, I felt lonely, sad and angry. At my smallest, I felt panicked, stressed and worried that I would gain the weight back. I very rarely felt great in my own skin,” she revealed her bio on the company’s website.

“After struggling to get pregnant with my son and undergoing multiple IVF treatments, I gained 80-plus pounds. I was thrilled to have my healthy baby boy but was left feeling broken inside. In order to be the best mom, wife and version of myself I knew things needed to change!” she continued.

Once Teddi came to that decision her health journey began to shift. She realized there were other women out there who felt the same way she did. “I never dreamed that I could turn my passion into the thriving business that it is today, but I feel truly grateful for all of my clients. Not only do I love helping others feel their very best, but in doing so it holds me accountable as well!” she added.

Rock legend John Mellencamp‘s eldest child joined RHOBH in season 8 and remained with the Bravo hit through season 10. While her husband, Edwin Arroyave, is the CEO and founder of Skyline Security Management, Teddi blamed not being super rich for why she was ultimately cut from the show during a 2022 interview on Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast.

“Well, I think my very first season, I started out — this is gonna sound, I’m just gonna be blunt with you, I’m gonna be completely honest — I didn’t have much money,” Teddi confessed.

“I dressed differently. I did everything differently. I couldn’t get glammed, none of that stuff, because you know how much you get paid your first season as a Housewife … Like barely anything,” she continued.

Teddi later competed on the CBS reality show Celebrity Big Brother 3 in 2022 and can be heard on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast alongside former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, which launched in December 2021.

Scroll down to see Teddi’s sexiest bikini photos.