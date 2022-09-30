Beach Babe! Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Loves to Soak Up the Sun in a Bikini: See Her Swimsuit Photos

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is a busy mama of four sons, but she occasionally has time to either hit the beach or the pool! The former MTV personality has shared fun photos with her social media followers from time to time to show off the adventures she’s been on, even with fellow Teen Mom stars such as Leah Messer. And whenever she’s soaking up the sun, Kailyn made sure to don a stylish bikini and swimsuit.

“No filter necessary” the blonde babe captioned an Instagram photo in May 2019, featuring her sitting on the side of a boat, wearing a black bathing suit top with multi-patterned shorts. She also wore her hair in braided pigtails for her day at sea.

At the time, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host was enjoying a trip to Costa Rica with Leah, and they didn’t hesitate to share snapshots from their vacay.

“Rio Naranjo,” Kailyn captioned another post that month, featuring a photo of the two ladies splashing and smiling in the water.

Two months later, the reality TV alum shared a moment from when she and Leah rented a boat, seemingly bringing their respective kids along for the excursion. Kailyn shares Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez.

“Leah [and] I got a boat for the day [and] when I tell you the kids were worn out … every single one of them fell asleep on the cruise back to the harbor,” she captioned a picturesque Instagram post in July 2019. “The best day!”

The snap featured Kailyn smiling in a lavender bikini top and sunglasses at the back of a boat next to her son Lux, who was sleeping under a blanket as the sun set behind them.

After she opened up about dealing with body image insecurities in her book Pride Over Pity, which was published in April 2014, Kailyn has encouraged positive self-perception with her fans online.

“Self love, self care [and] body positivity all 2021 in my @savagexfenty pieces,” she captioned an Instagram post in February 2021 alongside a photo of her wearing a sexy purple lace bra.

Whether it be a stylish dress or a sporty swimsuit, Kailyn always stuns in anything she wears.

