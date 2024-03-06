Kelsey Anderson’s dad, Mark Anderson, became a viral sensation after appearing on The Bachelor during her hometown date. Two days after the episode aired on Monday, March 4, the dating show contestant joked about her father’s popularity.

“So thankful y’all got to meet part of my loving family!” Kelsey, 25, gushed in a Wednesday, March 6, Instagram post. “Mark needs to process his newfound fame.”

Viewers fell in love with Mark during Joey Graziadei and Kelsey’s visit to Louisiana. In addition to raving over his good looks and sweet personality, fans also called for the Army veteran to be the next lead on The Golden Bachelor. As the hometown dates episode aired, the Anderson family clearly took notice of all the chatter!

Before bringing Joey, 28, home to meet her family, Kelsey opened up to the tennis instructor about her bond with Mark. While she admittedly wasn’t close with her dad as a child due to his busy work schedule, their relationship grew after Kelsey’s mom, Denise Anderson, died in 2018.

“My dad is really my favorite guy,” she admitted. “Whenever anything happens, he’s the person I run to. Whenever I’m happy or sad. And definitely in happy and sad moments I think that I really miss my mom, but I know that I have my dad that I can lean on.”

Kelsey got emotional as she reunited with Mark on the ABC show and she was grateful when she got his stamp of approval to move forward with Joey. “I see the way he is towards you,” Mark said. “It’s very reassuring. I want [all of my kids] to feel that feeling that I had with your mom because it’s like setting the world on fire.”

Joey gave Kelsey a rose at the next rose ceremony, along with Daisy Kent and Rachel Nance. The final three women will have a chance to go to the fantasy suite with Joey on the upcoming March 11 episode in Mexico.

Of the three remaining ladies, Kelsey was the only one who didn’t tell the Pennsylvania native that she was “falling in love with him” on her hometown date. However, she admitted in a confessional that she wanted to “blurt that I love him” and told Mark, “I think I love [Joey].”

Meanwhile, Kelsey asked her dad whether he wanted to be the next Golden Bachelor in a TikTok video on Tuesday, March 5. “No!” he replied. “I’m too young!”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.