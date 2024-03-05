Kelsey Anderson is very aware of all the online chatter about her dad, Mark Anderson, after his appearance on The Bachelor during her hometown date. The season 28 contestant weighed in after seeing fans thirst over her widowed dad.

Kelsey, 25, reposted a meme on her Instagram Story that joked about how she was reacting to viewers’ comments about Mark. The meme featured a photo of a young child sipping a drink with wide, concerned eyes and the caption, “Kelsey reading all these tweets about her dad.”

Fans got to know Kelsey’s family when she took Joey Graziadei home to New Orleans on the Monday, March 4, episode of The Bachelor. She had previously opened up to Joey, 28, about the close relationship she has with Mark following the death of her mom, Denise Anderson, in 2018. The pair’s father/daughter bond was evident as Kelsey broke down in tears and opened up to her dad about how she was falling for the tennis instructor.

“I told [Joey] about mom and how you took care of her throughout … you know … like, how sick she got and everything you did for her,” Kelsey told Mark. “You were such a good husband to her. I feel like that’s what I really look for, you know?” She concluded by assuring her old man that Joey “really does” give her “everything that [she] deserves,” just like Mark did for Denise.

As Kelsey’s hometown date aired, fans flooded X with comments about Mark’s looks and personality. Many even suggested that he should be the next star of The Golden Bachelor.

Mark and Denise met when they were both in the military. In addition to Kelsey, they had four other children together during their marriage. Sadly, Denise was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011. After she went into remission, the cancer eventually returned and “metastasized on her bones,” Kelsey revealed on an episode of The Bachelor. Denise died “about two months” after the “aggressive” relapse.

Although the family was definitely missing Denise when Joey came to visit, things went well on the hometown date. “I feel very, very happy and it was wonderful to see Kelsey, to see Joey and the connection that they have,” Mark gushed. “I understand there’s still other women, but I think Joey will take care of Kelsey and I do hope she is engaged when she comes home.”

Joey eliminated Maria Georgas at the end of the episode, leaving Kelsey, Daisy Kent and Rachel Nance as the final three women. Next, the group will head to Tulum, Mexico, for fantasy suite dates.