Loki’s in love! Marvel stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have been together for a few years now, even taking their relationship to the next level with an engagement and their first child. However, their romance has been mostly private. Keep scrolling to learn more about Tom’s fiancée and their relationship.

Who Is Tom Hiddleston’s Fiancée Zawe Ashton?

Zawe, whose full name is Zawedde Emma Ashton, is a London-born actor, just like Tom. The two met while costarring in the West End production of Betrayal in 2019 before moving to New York for the play’s revival on Broadway. Zawe’s other well-known projects include the films Blitz (2011), Nocturnal Animals (2016), Greta (2018) and Velvet Buzzsaw (2019) and the show Fresh Meat (2011 to 2016). She’ll join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dar-Benn in The Marvels, which is in post-production.

Are Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Married?

Tom and Zawe have not yet tied the knot. However, they’ve been engaged since March 2022, as Tom confirmed in an interview with the L.A. Times a few months later. “I’m very happy,” he said.

The couple has yet to publicly share any wedding plans, and it’s possible they never will. Both Tom and Zawe feel strongly about keeping their personal lives private.

In a 2017 interview with The Telegraph, Tom said, “Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don’t conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”

Meanwhile, in 2022, Zawe told The Guardian of sharing her private life, “I’m not Gwyneth Paltrow. I don’t know how to do that thing.”

Have Tom and Zawe Had Their Baby?

Tom and Zawe were willing to make one detail about their relationship public, though: Zawe’s pregnancy. She debuted her baby bump at the New York premiere of her film Mr. Malcolm’s List in June 2022. A few months later, Tom and Zawe welcomed their first child together.

“Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy,” a source told Us Weekly in October 2022. “They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.”

Are Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Still Together?

Tom and Zawe appear to still be together as of July 2023. The two were spotted sitting together at the men’s final at Wimbledon in London on July 16. They even wore coordinating blue outfits from Ralph Lauren, complete with matching shoes.