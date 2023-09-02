Tom Sandoval Involved in Altercation at Party With 'VPR' Cast

An eventful night. Tom Sandoval was involved in a physical altercation while attending a party in San Francisco with the Vanderpump Rules cast.

In a TikTok shared by a fan on Friday, September 1, the Bravo celebrity, 41, is seen stepping in after a man in a gold blazer threw a drink into the crowd and attempted to pick up a chair to throw. During the chaotic scene, Tom grabbed the chair from the man’s hands as security apprehended the suspect.

“Leah and I were at a party + the VPR cast was there,” the creator commented under the video clip. “A random guy started a fight with security, idk about what! He grabbed our centerpiece so I [filmed it].”

The TikTok user shared a follow-up video explaining the situation, saying, “A lot of people think that the guy threw the drink at Sandoval. He did not throw the drink at Sandoval.”

“The VPR cast was filming. So people think that this guy was just wanting to be on TV any chance he got,” she continued, adding that the reality star “stepped in” despite not “initially [being] involved in the fight.”

Filming for season 11 has been underway for the Vanderpump Rules cast since June 28. Paparazzi has been following the reality TV personalities as they’ve shot scenes, including a group trip to Lake Tahoe in mid-July.

The series is set to document the cast as they deal with the aftermath of Tom and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal that was brought to light during season 10. Tom’s now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, found out about the seven-month-long affair in March after she found text messages between her former BFF and Tom on his cellphone.

After news of the affair broke, the Sonoma, California, native, 28, issued a statement via Instagram. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she began on March 8. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim, and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Since their March split, Ariana, 38, and Tom have continued to live together in the same $2.2 million Los Angeles mansion. “Tom and Ariana bought the $2 million home in 2019 when everything was going well in their relationship, and now it’s all gone to hell,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively about their living arrangements in May. “Even though they avoided each other, being under the same roof was like living in a nightmare.”

As for Raquel, she will not be returning to the show following her affair with Tom, according to multiple reports. When filming began in June, Raquel was at a mental health rehab facility. She entered treatment following the March 23 season 10 reunion show taping and left in early July.