Locked doors and keeping their distance. More than five months after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ cheating scandal broke, ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix has opened up about how things are going in the former couple’s uncomfortable living situation while they still share the same home.

“There’s something to be said for that — just toward the end of [our relationship], while he was having the affair, him staying out late all the time was always something that made my anxiety super, super bad,” Ariana, 38, recalled during the Friday, August 25, episode of pal Scheana Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast. She continued, “[It was the] never knowing when he would come through the door, never knowing how late he would stay out.”

That’s not an issue anymore. “In that regard, I sleep a lot easier at night not giving a f–k about when he is coming through that door. That is one thing I have to say about us living in the same house. I don’t have to think about how he is coming into my bedroom because he is not. I sleep with my door locked. Just in case,” the upcoming Dancing With the Stars contestant explained.

Tom and Ariana purchased the $2.2 million, 4,450-square-foot house in 2019 in Los Angeles’ Valley Village area. Once news of his secret seven-month-long affair with Raquel was revealed in early March, life became a “nightmare” for Ariana as she and Tom continued to live under the same roof.

“Tom and Ariana bought the $2 million home in 2019 when everything was going well in their relationship, and now it’s all gone to hell,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively about their living arrangements in May. “Even though they avoided each other, being under the same roof was like living in a nightmare.”

The Buying Back My Daughter actress revealed during a May 17 appearance on Watch What Happens Live that the two used “go-betweens” whenever they needed to communicate anything. The Florida native utilized a close pal and Tom’s assistant handled his side of any issues.

During her WWHL appearance that followed the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana shared her future plans for the home at the time. “My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on,” she told host Andy Cohen.

The next day during an appearance on NBC’s Today, Ariana claimed, “I’ve been on the phone with a real estate agent,” she said. “And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life.”

So far, no sale has happened and the pair are halfway through shooting season 11 of Vanderpump Rules in the afteremath of Tom’s affair while still living in the same home.

After the affair news came to light, Ariana and Tom began sleeping in separate bedrooms but things were still incredibly tense. “Ariana hates the thought of Tom and Raquel hooking up in various rooms. The house had great memories, she loved living there, but he and Raquel ruined that for her,” the source added. As season 10 of VPR aired, it was revealed that Raquel spent the night with Tom at the former couple’s home while Ariana was in Florida attending her grandmother’s funeral.