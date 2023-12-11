Taylor Swift fans had a lot to say about Tony Romo after her referred to the pop star as Travis Kelce’s “wife” while announcing the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, December 10.

After Travis, 34, made an impressive play on the field, cameras cut to Taylor, 33, cheering him on in a private box, with Tony, 43, noting, “As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience.” However, he immediately corrected himself, laughing, “I’m sorry, girlfriend.” His cohost also jumped in to add, “Not yet!” in response to the “wife” blunder.

Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with memes and GIFs to mock Tony for his mistake. “The way it just slipped out so easy,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Whoaaa, slow down Tony Romo. Don’t get them married off just yet.”

Although Taylor and Travis haven’t made it down the aisle yet, things certainly are getting serious between them. Despite all of the public attention on their relationship, this was the sixth Chiefs game that Taylor attended to cheer on the NFL star.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” the “Anti-Hero” singer said in a December 6 interview with Time magazine. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”

She also added, “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much [on TV] and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

The Chiefs tight end returned the favor when he attended Taylor’s Eras tour show in Argentina on November 11. Due to his busy fall football schedule, it was the only concert he was able to make since the couple went public with their relationship in September.

However, Taylor confirmed in her Time interview that the romance started months before that.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she explained, referring to Travis’ public declaration that he wanted to meet her when he attended the Eras tour in July. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

The pro athlete shared his side of the story in a November 20 interview with The Wall Street Journal. “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming [to the concert]?’” Travis shared. “I had somebody playing Cupid. [Taylor] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”