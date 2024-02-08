CBS Sports’ lead football analyst Tony Romo revealed he’s hoping Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tie the knot after he slipped up and referred to the “Karma” singer as the Kansas City Chiefs star’s “wife” while calling several games during the season.

“I root for them to get married,” Tony, 43, told reporters at a press day on Tuesday, February 6, ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. He added, “‘Cause they’re not married, guys, I was joking.”

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first made the slip up during the Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills on December 10, 2023.

When Taylor, 34, went wild in her suite at Arrowhead Stadium following Travis, 34, making an impressive play on the field, Tony told viewers, “As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience.” He quickly corrected himself, laughing, “I’m sorry, girlfriend.” His cohost, Jim Nantz, jumped in to add, “Not yet!” in response to the “wife” blunder.

Fans flooded X to roast Tony over his mistake. “The way it just slipped out so easy,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Whoaaa, slow down Tony Romo. Don’t get them married off just yet.”

Taylor revealed the couple began dating after Travis said he tried and failed to slip her his phone number via a friendship bracelet during her Kansas City Eras tour stop. He told the story during the July 26, 2023, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, and the “Cruel Summer” singer thought it was “metal as hell.”

The former NFL star made the same slip-up during the Chiefs’ Christmas Day 2023 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. After Taylor was shown in a cutaway cheering on Travis making a huge reception, Tony said, “And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend.”

The sportscaster gushed during CBS Sports’ media day about why he’s such a fan of Taylor and Travis.

“It shows you Taylor’s impact just on human beings and society, just that anything she says resonates,” he said. “I just sit there and, you know, think about her gift and her ability to create and make something that so many people love, and I think it’s just really unique to find or be around anybody on Earth who has the ability to have a talent at that level. And so, Travis has the same thing as a tight end, and you know, I root for them. I like them both and I think they’re both amazing people.”

Tony also praised how down to Earth both Taylor and Travis are. “If you’re around either one of them, you see their humble heart and the way they treat people,” he noted.

“They’re just going through a relationship,” he added. “To me, it’s one of those things where, in a lot of ways they wish it would be, I bet, as out there, but it’s just, they’re both great at what they do – it’s gonna be out there. And you can’t help who you love.”