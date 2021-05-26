She’s cool with it. Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t fazed by boyfriend Travis Barker‘s past flirty comments about her younger sister Kim Kardashian.

“It wasn’t a dealbreaker,” an insider told Us Weekly, noting that the 42-year-old was “aware” of the previous flirtation. “Ultimately, Kourtney loves Travis and is pushing it aside. Kourtney and Travis are still obsessed with each other and going strong.”

In the 45-year-old’s 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, he admitted to “secretly checking out” Kim while she was working for Paris Hilton. Amid a trip to Amsterdam during which the hotel heiress was set to watch one of his band’s shows, Travis noticed an attraction to Kim, 40.

“I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f—king hot,” he told a friend while the group was hanging out together.

The drummer and the reality star got to know each other when he and his now ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, were taking “time off” from their relationship. “We had stayed in touch after Amsterdam, and she did some modeling for [my brand] Famous. I hired Estevan Oriol to shoot a whole ad campaign of her in bathing suits. Kim’s [sex] tape had come out and she had broken up with Ray J,” Travis wrote in his book. “She wanted to do a reality show because she thought her family was interesting. And obviously she was right. I respected her hustle.”

He revealed about their dynamic, “I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her.” However, the musician also maintained that he and the KKW Beauty founder “never touched each other” or had a physical relationship. “It just wasn’t meant to be,” Travis wrote.

In May, Shanna, 46, accused her ex-husband of allegedly cheating on her with Kim during their marriage in an Instagram direct message posted by an Instagram gossip account. Ultimately, a source close to the situation confirmed to In Touch that the claim was “absolutely not true.”

The former Miss USA exclusively told Life & Style she has been working on removing the tattoo of her ex’s name on her wrist for some time now. “Every time you get a laser session, you have to wait four to six weeks before you could do it again,” she explained in May. “And sometimes [after] four to six weeks, I would be traveling or just forget about it, you know? … I’ve been in the process of removing it for a long time.”

Travis and Shanna got married in 2004. The former Aquabats member filed for divorce in 2008. He went public with his relationship with Kourtney in February after the pair sparked romance rumors less than a month prior.