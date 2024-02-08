It’s her. She’s the problem. It’s her. Or, at least that’s what Jason Kelce believes, but Travis Kelce quickly stepped up to defend his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s fans after Jason claimed that Swifties skewed the results of the Best NFL Team Name bracket the guys have been promoting on “New Heights.”

“The Swifties have this unrealistic infatuation with the Chiefs and Travis Kelce,” Jason, 36, said in the Thursday, February 8, episode of the podcast. “They’re only voting based on their love for you and not for the team name.”

Travis, 34, looked hilariously appalled at Jason’s accusation and said that it was “ridiculous that [Jason] was just throwing everything on the Swifties.”

“You think Chiefs Kingdom doesn’t listen to this show?” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end continued.

However, Jason refused to be swayed as Travis pointed out that the Philadelphia Eagles player had his hand in skewing the votes when he added “all of Bills Mafia on Twitter.”

“I only campaigned for teams that were underrepresented. I just wanted voter turnout,” Jason said.

The Buffalo Bills took out the Kansas City Chiefs in the name tournament, which Travis once again blamed on Jason’s tweets. Jason wasn’t done blaming the Swifties for skewing the votes, though.

When the Eagles lost to the Minnesota Vikings, Jason said, “[The Swifties] don’t understand how politics work, so they got really accusational of me manipulating votes, so they voted against me.”

The entire podcast was done in good fun, though. There’s no bad blood between the “Cruel Summer” singer and Jason and he recently referred to Taylor, 34, as part of the family.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

“We had the whole family down on the field. We had me, Mom, Dad and Taylor. Everybody was down there,” Jason said of the celebration at M&T Bank Stadium following the Chiefs win against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28.

Travis and Taylor began dating in late summer 2023. Travis initially hoped to give the Grammy winner his number when he attended her concert at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023, via a friendship bracelet. Unfortunately, Taylor has a strict rule about speaking to anyone right before or after her performances, so he wasn’t able to give the bracelet to her. However, Travis and Taylor eventually began dating after Travis had “someone playing cupid” to help him out. Since September 2023, Taylor has become a fixture at many of Travis’ NFL games and the couple hasn’t been shy about sharing their romance with the world.

Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce met Taylor for the first time when they attended the Chiefs game against the Bills on January 21, and the dad of three made headlines when he jumped out of his suite without a shirt after Travis’ touchdown.

He later explained that while Kylie, 31, knew about his plans to bare his chest, he “didn’t ask for permission.”

“I’m not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads up,” Jason told Travis during the January 24 episode of the “New Heights” podcast. “The moment we get into the suite I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason don’t you dare.’”