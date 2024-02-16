After a day of hard partying at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl 2024 victory parade on Tuesday, February 13, Travis Kelce was still in the mood to celebrate with a dinner including close friends and Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Travis, 34, was seen in a group photo shared by pal Emily Bushman, smiling and raising his arms in the air while wearing a baseball cap in honor of his collegiate football team, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats.

The three-time Super Bowl champ had been previously photographed entering The Granfalloon restaurant and sports bar, stopping to pose for a selfie with a police officer. He arrived at the eatery in a red tracksuit.

Travis initially took heat from some fans for going out to dinner after the shooting that erupted following the victory parade, but Emily explained why she decided to post the photo.

Courtesy of Emily Bushman/Instagram

“Yesterday was tough. Not going to allow evil to take away all the happiness and memories of the day. The team and city deserved to celebrate and what a fun parade we had!” she wrote in the caption.

She added, “I’ll never forget the chaos and fear that followed the parade. Our family will be continuing to pray for the victims of the shooting. We love KC!”

Travis and his Chiefs took home their third Super Bowl win in four years, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in a thrilling overtime victory at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11. Girlfriend Taylor Swift flew in following shows in Tokyo, Japan, to watch Travis play in the big game.

The two thrilled fans with their romantic on-field PDA after the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy. Upon holding the hardware, Travis belted out the chorus of Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” before giving his infamous call out, “You’ve gotta fight, for your right, to party!” from the 1986 Beastie Boys song.

The duo headed to the team’s afterparty at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, where they were seen singing and dancing along to several of Taylor’s hit songs while sharing plenty of kisses.

The “Anti-Hero” songstress didn’t attend the victory parade in Kansas City, instead jetting to Melbourne, Australia, ahead of the Eras tour leg in that nation, which kicked off on Friday, February 16.

That left Travis to party hard at the victory parade. He used the Lombardi trophy as a “beer luge” to chug a cold one while on one of the team’s open-air busses. The Ohio native later got out and walked along the side of the parade route, greeting fans.

At one point he stopped when a fan handed him a cardboard cutout of his brother, Jason Kelce, during his shirtless partying at Travis’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. The future Hall of Famer grabbed it, placed it in front of him and chugged a beer with his head in place of Jason’s.

Travis later tried to lead the crowd at Union Station in Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places,” but needed a little help from Patrick to get the chorus going after downing so many brews prior to the team’s on stage appearance.