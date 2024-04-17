Travis Kelce opened up about his night at Coachella with Taylor Swift during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

“I absolutely love live music,” the NFL star, 34, gushed on Wednesday, April 17. “I don’t get enough of it in my life. I really enjoy any event. I just like going to events, going places where people are, seeing talents. [There’s] all these talented people in the world. I like to experience that type of s–t. I love experiencing new cultures. That’s the one thing I really enjoy about Coachella – it’s not just one genre of music. It’s everything.”

Despite their star power, Taylor, 34, and Travis stood in the crowded audience for most of their time at Coachella on April 13. “I like to see it from the fans’ perspective,” Travis explained. “Because I am. I’m a fan of music, I’m a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage. We probably could’ve finessed it [to be backstage] but I think it’s that much more of an experience if you’re in the pit, man. If you’re in the madness with all the fans. It was awesome.”

He said that his time in the desert was a “fun, fun day” and acknowledged how his superstar girlfriend wore a “New Heights” hat for the event. “[We] sold out of the green hat real quick,” Jason, 36, pointed out, while Travis added, “It’s a good color green.” He also assured listeners that the hat had been restocked.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

While recalling the weekend, Travis gave Taylor’s longtime friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, who performed at the festival, a shout-out. “Bleachers, my guy Jack Antonoff, absolutely ripped it,” Travis admitted. “I had so much fun seeing him go nuts with the guitar and all of his boys.” He called the performance “fun as hell to watch.”

“I love going to Coachella, man,” Travis continued. “Hopefully I can keep going, but obviously, you know, the schedules always fill the f–k up real quick in the offseason.”

Another one of Travis’ offseason projects this year will be hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, which is a spinoff of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? He’ll also be supporting Taylor on the European leg of her Eras tour, which kicks off on May 9 in Paris.

Until then, the couple seems to be enjoying their downtime together. They’ve been spending time on the west coast in recent weeks, which has allowed them to “[test] the waters of living under one roof,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

“It seems to be going very smoothly,” the insider confirmed. “He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour. They’re nesting and loving it.”