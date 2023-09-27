Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry has cleared up speculation that she threw shade at the NFL star’s rumored new flame, Taylor Swift, by liking a comment calling the pop star a “5.”

On Tuesday, September 26, Maya, 31, reportedly liked a comment left by a fan on her Instagram in which the fan rated Taylor’s appearance as a “5.” The comment continued, “Travis gotta hold the L he out side in public with a FRAIL GAIL Taylor Swift.”

Hours after reports came out that Maya threw shade at Taylor, 33, the reality star took to her Instagram Stories to clear things up.

“I don’t think that Taylor is a 5,” Maya wrote. “The initial comment was someone complimenting me so I liked it without even paying attention just like I do every other comment on my page.”

The influencer claimed that she deleted the fan’s comment from her page “once I caught wind that it was shade.”

“I’m a grown ass woman and I stand on what I say. I am not a coward and if I truly felt that way about her, I would stand on it, just like I am standing on my infidelity answer.”

That same day, Maya — who briefly dated Travis, 33, after he chose her as the winner on his Catching Kelce dating show in 2016 — claimed that her ex was a “cheater” in a warning to Taylor as she gave her thoughts on the relationship in an interview with Daily Mail.

Maya Benberry/Instagram; Getty Images

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” she told the publication. “I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her and who is just using her. I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student.”

Maya added that she can only offer advice based on “the man that I knew him to be when we dated,” but warned, “Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater.”

A source close to Travis denied the cheating accusations, however, telling Life & Style, “They dated for about five months, there was no time to cheat.”

After receiving backlash for her comments, Maya also addressed the interview in her Instagram Stories post.

“I don’t hate Taylor nor am I bitter,” she began. “I got asked about my relationship and I spoke about it because I can. It’s my life and I can speak on it or about it whenever I please. Everything I said now about my experience, I said then after we broke up. So my narrative hasn’t changed nor will it.”

Maya previously alleged that Travis cheated on her with his next girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, whom he dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. Maya wrote in a since-deleted tweet after she and Travis broke up, “When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…”

In her statement, Maya also called Taylor “a billionaire and a boss” and said that “there is no need to hate nor have I nor will I.”

“Like I said in my interview, I wish her the best of luck and I mean that genuinely. He wasn’t the man for me, but he could be for her. Only time will tell,” she concluded. “And lastly, what I’m not going to do is put on a facade about my experience when asked about infidelity. You don’t have to like my answer. But the truth is the truth.”