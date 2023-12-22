Swifties are loyal to Taylor Swift, so it’s only normal that they are running thorough background checks on Travis Kelce. Lucky for them, the Kansas City Chiefs star’s digital footprint includes a steamy video of him taking a shirtless trip to the spa and the resurfaced clip has gone viral.

“Merry Christmas to me!” a cheerful fan wrote in the comment section of ESPN’s 2017 YouTube video of Travis.

In the video, the “New Heights” podcast cohost, 34, enjoyed a “Moroccan Journey,” where he received a relaxing massage that helped detoxify his muscles. In the middle of his treatment, Travis admitted that he was going to “hear it” from his teammates after they found out about his outing.

“This is amazing,” he said in the clip. “I suggest this for everybody. I might have to get my mom on this.” While some fans got googly-eyed over Travis’ hair-filled stomach that he calls the “Big Yeti,” others admired his comment about his mom, Donna Kelce.

“Always thinks of his mother too,” a second person wrote, adding, “Sweet guy.”

The self-care sports segment also made its rounds on Twitter as one fan wrote, “Taylor i get it.”

Apparently, the “Is It Over Now?” artist, 34, gets it too. So much, so that she and her NFL boyfriend have “had plenty of really deep conversations about their future together.”

“When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling, and FaceTiming,” a source dished to Us Weekly of the couple who started dating in July. “Taylor’s relationship with Travis is like nothing she’s ever experienced before. They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump.”

Taylor and Travis have already started blending “their lives” together and supported each other’s careers. The “Love Story” singer has been at almost all of the Kansas City Chiefs home games since their debut on September 24 and Travis attended a show during the opening weekend of the Eras international tour.

Now that Taylor has free time before the tour resumes in February 2024, she has been “playing house” with Travis in Kansas City.

“They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test,” a source exclusively told Life & Style earlier this month. “Taylor is helping him set everything up while she’s there,” the insider shared, adding, “and she’s doing some holiday decorating, too.”

Traylor celebrated Thanksgiving separately as the Grammy-winner had a last-minute schedule change to her tour dates after canceling shows in Brazil due to unexpected weather conditions. However, fans are expecting to see a holly jolly Taylor on the jumbotron as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas morning.