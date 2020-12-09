Mom life! Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, hilariously interrupted her while she was making a video for sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand Poosh.

“I tried filming this too many times. True wouldn’t let me liiiive,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, captioned a clip of herself beginning to talk about the products. Seconds later, her 2-year-old daughter came barging in looking for a specific toy.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

“True, I’m filming something for Auntie Kourt,” the Good American founder tried explaining, which only interested her toddler more. True came further in the room and started looking around. All the excitement made KoKo lose her “train of thought.”

“I failed,” the Revenge Body host captioned the last few seconds of the video while trying to regain her composure.

Needless to say, Khloé and True have the cutest relationship and are incredibly close. They’ve spent most of the year quarantining with the toddler’s dad, Tristan Thompson. However, the NBA player recently moved to Boston after being traded to the Celtics after nine years playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The forward signed a two-year, $19 million deal with the Massachusetts-based team.

An insider told Life & Style the reality couple “will continue to coparent” True while he’s on the east coast while Khloé stays “based in L.A. for now.” The reality mom will eventually be “bi-coastal” and “split her time” between Los Angeles and Boston once the coronavirus pandemic settles down.

“She would’ve preferred Tristan to stay in L.A., but Boston … [has] great bars and shops. And it’s close to New York, where many of her friends live. She really likes Boston,” the insider noted.

That’s not to say she’ll never relocate to be with the Canadian athlete, 29. “If things go well with Tristan — and he doesn’t stray again — she’ll definitely consider [living] there in the future,” added the insider. “For her to uproot, she’d have to fully trust him again.”

Although Khloé and Tristan had many ups and downs through the years, the athlete will always be involved in her life because of True. “For Khloé, it’s absolutely essential for True to have both parents in her life, regardless of what happens between her and Tristan,” the insider said.

In the meantime, it looks like Khloé and True are having a blast!