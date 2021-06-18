Tyga Steps Out for a Fun-Filled Day With Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson and Son King at Universal Studios

Stepmom material? Tyga stepped out for a fun-filled day with girlfriend Camaryn Swanson and his son, King Cairo, at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The sweet trio was spotted walking around the amusement park and enjoying the rides on Thursday, June 17. In the photos, Camaryn, 22, appears to be wearing an engagement ring. This marks the second time in a week the model was photographed with a ring on that finger. However, neither Camaryn nor Tyga, 31, has confirmed the possible news.

Prior to the blonde beauty, the rapper’s most notable public relationship was with Kylie Jenner. Tyga and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, dated on-and-off from 2014 to 2017 before ultimately calling it quits.

During Part 1 of the KUWTK reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen, Kylie revealed where she and Tyga stand today. “We’re not friends but we are OK. If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings towards him,” the E! personality assured during the June 17 segment.

While the former flames may be civil today, Tyga had no problem throwing shade at Kylie during a 2017 interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. “When you’re with anybody that first year, it’s magic and then after that you start realizing a bunch of sh–t,” the “Rack City” artist explained.

“I think the main thing was a lot of people — a lot of outside influences — and … she’s younger than me and she’s dealing with perception,” Tyga continued. “I’m older so I can deal with perception. But for her, growing up how she grew up, image and perception was everything.”

Additionally, the Compton, California, native claimed he and Kylie had different opinions on the use of social media. “I like to keep mystique, but I knew that’s how she made her money,” Tyga recalled.

Kylie has since moved on with off-again, on-again boyfriend Travis Scott. The A-list lovebirds share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Tyga, King and Camaryn Swanson at Universal Studios Hollywood.